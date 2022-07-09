LRSD welcomes superintendent

The Little Rock School District officially welcomed its new superintendent to town Friday evening during a reception at the Clinton Presidential Center.

More than 100 students, parents, business leaders, government officials and educators gathered for the "wRight in the Rock" event held in the Presidential Center's Great Hall and sponsored by Baldwin & Shell Construction Company. According to Pamela Smith, the school district's director of communications, all tickets were reserved within 30 minutes after they were released to the public last week.

Jermall Wright, 45, arrives at the school district after serving as the state-appointed superintendent of the Mississippi Achievement District, a combination of the low-achieving Yazoo City and Humphreys County school systems in the Mississippi Delta. Before then, Wright worked as the chief academic and accountability officer for the Birmingham, Ala., public school system, and he also held school administrative positions in Philadelphia and Denver. He is considered a "turnaround" school administrator with a passion for transforming under-performing schools.

During the reception, district leaders and community partners gave speeches to show Wright a warm welcome.

Little Rock School Board President Greg Adams said when the district began its superintendent search, the board understood the next leader needed to be someone who would help bring the district to the next level. Adams thanked the educators in the room for their part in the district's success, but he said with Wright's partnership, the school system will continue to make progress.

Adams said the board quickly noticed Wright's faithfulness and trust in the places he has served communities and students. He said they were impressed with Wright's willingness to continue learning while serving as the superintendent.

"That is why we had all nine board members vote 'yes' to extend the invitation for you to come," Adams said. "We are so pleased that you are with us here tonight."

Looking around the room, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said, "this is exactly what Little Rock looks like." He spoke to the district's new leader and welcomed him to the city.

"We know in our city, the state's capital city, the [state's] largest and most diverse, we don't get afraid of challenges," Scott said. "We look toward them as opportunities."

Scott said rising to the challenge is in Wright's history as a leader. He said Wright will help the city strive to reach its potential in educational achievement, which he called the "true equalizer."

Yet, Scott also added that in Little Rock, educators aren't only focused on equality. He said they prioritize equity, a value shared by Wright.

To conclude the program, Wright spoke and thanked all who attended the event for being present and putting their confidence in his leadership. Holding back tears, he said he's never moved to a place where he's been "accepted so quickly," and he said while he's only been in town for a month, many of the people he's met already feel like family to him.

As someone who has worked in seven states, Wright said he hopes to have a long career in Little Rock. He said the move took everything out of him, and he doesn't want to "pack another box."

"I'm already part of this community," Wright said. "I'm looking forward to being a part of this community for a very, very long time."

Wright said his calling is working to ensure all the students he serves have opportunities to decide what they want to do, what they want to be and where they want to go. Echoing Mayor Scott, Wright said education is one of the surest paths for young people to be able to make decisions and follow their dreams.

During his remarks, Wright also told the community that it would be impossible for a single person to run an organization as complex as the Little Rock School District. The new superintendent said he believes his job is not a "one-man show" and looks forward to engaging with district employees at every level.

"Although I may hold the title of superintendent, this work is shared collectively among us all," Wright said. "If we're going to be successful, if we're going to really knock it out of the park for our kids and provide our kids and families opportunities to change their lives, it's going to be because we all are going to be working together."

Little Rock School District stakeholders unable to attend the reception will have opportunities to attend community meetings with the new superintendent during the first two weeks of August, according to the district's communications office. Dates and locations are to be determined.