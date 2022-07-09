



• Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama marked his 87th birthday by inaugurating a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters. He was cheered Wednesday by a large number of followers, including actor Richard Gere, a longtime disciple. Hundreds of schoolchildren, monks and local residents prayed for the Dalai Lama's health and life at Tsuglakhang Temple near his residence. The Dalai Lama Library and Museum contain artifacts, his teachings and books on his life and struggle for Tibetan autonomy and protection of Buddhist culture. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Dalai Lama by phone and wished him well. "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," Modi said in a tweet. The Dalai Lama has made the town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet part of China. The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he advocates only substantial autonomy.

• An appeals court has rejected a $95 million defamation lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who said he was tricked into a television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of Baron Cohen, saying Moore had signed a disclosure agreement. The three judges also found it was "clearly comedy" when Baron Cohen demonstrated a so-called pedophile detector that beeped when it got near Moore, and that no viewer would think the comedian was making factual allegations. The lawsuit centered on Moore's unwitting appearance on the comic's "Who Is America?" show. The segment ran after Moore faced misconduct accusations during Alabama's 2017 U.S. Senate race that he had pursued romantic and sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. He denied the allegations. Moore, a Republican known for his hard-line stances against same-sex marriage and in favor of publicly displaying the Ten Commandments, had been told he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. But Baron Cohen appeared as faux counterterrorism instructor "Col. Erran Morad" discussing bogus military technology, including the supposed pedophile detector. It beeped repeatedly as it got near Moore, who sat stone-faced.

