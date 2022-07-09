



N.C. gasoline-spill settlement approved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina judge has signed off on a previously announced agreement between state environmental regulators and Colonial Pipeline for a 2020 gasoline spill in a nature reserve that turned out to be larger than the company initially described.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best approved the consent order filed by the Department of Environmental Quality and the company last week in Mecklenburg County court.

Under the agreement, Colonial Pipeline must carry out specific remedies related to the August 2020 spill in the Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville, as well as pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

The company initially reported the size of the spill, which occurred about 14 miles north of Charlotte, at 273,000 gallons but revised the estimate to 1.2 million gallons in January 2021. About 1.4 million gallons of product have been recovered at the site.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, said last week that it will "take every appropriate step at the site to remediate it consistent with all regulatory requirements."

-- The Associated Press

Sysco: 4 meat firms in plot to fix prices

OMAHA, Neb. -- The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.

Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle being slaughtered at least since 2015 to help drive up beef prices. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers that have been pending in Minnesota federal court since 2020.

Similar price-fixing lawsuits are also pending in the pork and chicken processing businesses.

The Sysco Corp. lawsuit said the companies' coordinated efforts to limit the number of cattle slaughtered drove down the price meat processors paid ranchers while propping up beef prices, boosting profits for the meat producers, who control more than 80% of the U.S. beef market.

The lawsuit said the companies "exploited their market power in this highly concentrated market by conspiring to limit the supply, and fix the prices, of beef sold."

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes at 721.64, off 3.81

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 721.64, down 3.81.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



