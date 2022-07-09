North Little Rock man sentenced to 35 years for second-degree murder

A 26-year-old North Little Rock man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a 38-year-old man three years ago.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Duncan James McBeth III pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for the sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

Tilton Cornelious McDonald of Little Rock, a father of one, was found fatally wounded in front of McBeth's home at 623 Donovan Briley Blvd. in Wilmington Apartments in May 2019 alongside six .40-caliber shell casings. McBeth was arrested less than three hours later, with police seizing a .40 caliber pistol from his apartment. He has been jailed ever since.

McBeth, who initially gave police a false name, told detectives he had shot McDonald, complaining that the older man, who was on parole for robbery, drugs and firearm convictions, had been using drugs and "acting crazy" all day, court filings show. McBeth said he was outside with McDonald when the older man lunged at him, saying that he pulled out his gun which "accidentally" fired. McBeth told police he didn't know how many times the gun was fired but after the shooting went back into his apartment and put away the gun.

McDonald's girlfriend Jenia Halley, who drove the wounded McDonald to the hospital, said she saw McBeth shoot McDonald several times, telling investigators the men were about three feet apart. She said she thought both men were high on drugs at the time.

Halley, 26, of Little Rock, said she asked McBeth why he shot McDonald, with McBeth replying, "The n***** should have never come toward me."

Records show McBeth has at least four prior felony convictions but do not say what they are.

Under conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan and defense attorney Leslie Borgognoni, McBeth received a concurrent six-year term for two counts of second-degree battery for his role in the February 2022 attack on two jail deputies.

Sgt. James Hill and Sgt. Darryl Sanders were helping a third deputy break up an argument among a group of inmates. All of the inmates complied but McBeth and a second inmate who fought with deputies until the prisoners were eventually overcome by officers by use of force and multiple bursts of pepper-spray, court filings show. Trial is pending for the second murder suspect, Warren Emerson Goodrum, 22.

During the fight, four other inmates -- Jason Barnhart, Julian Boyd, David Jones and Johnrico Jones -- attempted to start a riot, an effort the deputies thwarted by bringing out more cans of pepper spray.

Prosecutors also dropped two other charges McBeth acquired while in jail awaiting trial -- non-financial identity fraud and theft. Those charges stemmed from accusations that McBeth accessed the jail account of another inmate, Wesley Pierson, and withdrew $98 while spending another $83 on phone calls.