NWA NATURALS: Rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Tulsa

SPRINGDALE -- Maikel Garcia was called out on strikes with the tying run on first base in the bottom of the ninth as Northwest Arkansas' rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to Tulsa on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

After being held scoreless for seven innings, the Naturals fought back late in front of an announced crowd of 3,681.

"We need to figure it out early," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "It's kind of feast or famine with us right now. We're scoring 10 runs a game, or we're having trouble scoring runs in a game. We need to be more consistent."

The Naturals were limited to six hits.

Jeren Kendall's solo home run in the ninth put the Drillers ahead 3-1 and proved to be the difference.

Brhet Bewley's sacrifice fly scored Seuly Matias, trimming the deficit to 3-2. But Tulsa reliever Gus Varland held on for his first save.

Down 2-0 in the eighth, Garcia kick-started the offense. He beat out an infield single, stole second and third and scored on Nick Loftin's groundout, pulling the Naturals within 2-1.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, chasing reliever Jose Martinez. But Keegan Curtis took the hill and struck out Jake Means, Tyler Cropley and Bewley to end the threat.

Naturals starter Noah Murdock (0-4) looked sharp despite taking the loss. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking two in six innings.

"He used his sinker a lot more tonight," Widger said. "He got some easy ground-ball outs, which is his strength. When he did that, it worked really well. It kept his pitch count down. He did a great job, kept us in the game."

Catcher Chris Betts entered hitting .143 but smacked a solo homer to center for a 2-0 Drillers lead in the fifth. Tulsa wanted more after two Naturals errors put men on first and third with one out. But Murdock escaped by getting a grounder. Second baseman Bewley, shortstop Garcia and first baseman Robbie Glendinning combined to complete a sparkling double play.

Brandon Lewis' sacrifice fly scored Kendall, who opened the game with a walk, putting Tulsa up 1-0 in the first.

Drillers starter and winner John Rooney (4-2) left leading 2-0 after five innings. He fanned four, gave up two hits and walked one.

Ryan Ward (3 for 5) and Devin Mann (2 for 4) sparked Tulsa's nine-hit attack.





Today’s Game

Tulsa at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA — LHP Anthony Veneziano (4-5, 7.07 ERA). Tulsa — RHP Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.36 ERA)

Homestand schedule

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

This week’s promotions

TODAY The first 1,500 fans in attendance will get a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead. The former Natural is now a Kansas City Royals infielder. … Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.







