N.Y. to review gun applicants’ social media

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to require gun permit applicants to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their "character and conduct."

It's an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups, but some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and address free speech concerns.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they'll have the resources and, in some cases, whether the law is even constitutional.

Sheriffs haven't received additional money or staffing to handle a new application process, said Peter Kehoe, the executive director of the New York Sheriffs' Association. The law, he asserted, infringes on Second Amendment rights. While applicants must list their social media accounts, he doesn't think local officials will necessarily look at them.

The new requirement, which takes effect in September, was included in a law passed last week that sought to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. It was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, who noted shooters sometimes telegraph their intent to hurt others.

Under the law, applicants have to provide local officials with a list of current and former social media accounts from the previous three years. It doesn't specify whether applicants will be required to provide access to private accounts not visible to the general public.

It will be up to local sheriff's staff, judges or county clerks to scroll through those profiles as they check whether applicants have made statements suggesting dangerous behavior.

The law also will require applicants to undergo hours of safety training, prove they're proficient at shooting, provide four character references and sit for in-person interviews.

Meanwhile, gun rights advocates are blasting the law.

"You're also going to have to tell them your social media accounts because New York wants to thoroughly investigate you to figure out if you're some of those dangerous law-abiding citizens who are taking the country by storm and causing crime to skyrocket," Jared Yanis, host of the YouTube channel Guns & Gadgets, says in a widely viewed video on the new law. "What have we come to?"

Hochul, who also has tasked state police with routing out extremism online, didn't immediately respond to a list of questions about the social media requirement, including how the state will address free speech and privacy concerns.

It can be tricky to decode social media posts by younger people, who could simply be expressing themselves by posting a music video, said James Densley, Metro State University criminal justice professor and co-founder of research initiative The Violence Project.

Spokespeople for the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, 4Chan and Parler didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York should instead consider giving the job to a trained group tasked with figuring out how to best reach out to people online who are showing signs of radicalization or trauma and may need help, said Desmond Patton, a University of Pennsylvania social policy, communications and medicine professor who also founded SAFElab, a research initiative studying violence involving youths of color.

"There's a lot of nuance and contextual issues. We speak differently; how we communicate, that could be misunderstood," Patton said. "I'm concerned we don't have the right people or the right tools in place to do this in a way that's useful in actually preventing violence."