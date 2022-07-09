



GOLF

Four tied in Akron

Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, with Joe Durant, Tim Petrovic and Alex Cejka. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker had three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 on his first nine and added another on the par-5 second on Firestone's South Course. Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory. The leaders were at 6-under 134. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is only two shots behind the leaders after a 66 on Friday. Duke is tied for ninth place at 136. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 2-over 72 on Friday and is at 5-over overall. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

BASEBALL

Profar suffers concussion

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night's game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Pirates trade for RHP

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and reinstated infielder Kevin Newman from the 60-day injured list on Friday. The Pirates optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Indianapolis and had Newman in the starting lineup and batting seventh for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman hadn't played since April 26 due to a left groin strain. Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him.

Brewers honor shooting victim

The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Ill., that left seven dead. His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich's jersey number, 22. Cooper's family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting. They said doctors don't believe he suffered any brain damage.

BASKETBALL

Lillard accepts extension

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced. He'll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins. Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery, and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off -- while frustrating -- should help him long-term.

Hawks sign Kaminsky

The Hawks are adding another veteran presence to their roster. The team plans to sign veteran center Frank Kaminsky, according to a person familiar with the situation. Kaminsky, who will be signed at the veteran minimum, played just nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky had surgery and has since recovered. He will add even more depth to the Hawks' frontcourt. Over the course of seven years, Kaminsky has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes. He has knocked down 42.9% of his attempts from the floor and 34.8% of his three-point tries. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Hornets ninth overall out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Knicks waive Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson's eventful stint with the Knicks over. The veteran center was waived by New York on Friday and, according to the Athletic, plans to sign with the Wizards. Gibson, a longtime favorite of Coach Tom Thibodeau, played three consecutive seasons with the Knicks and was a reliable cog in the center carousel, even starting in three of the team's five playoff games last year. His $5 million team option for next season wasn't picked up, however, which was expected after the Knicks inked three centers -- Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims -- to multi-year deals. Despite the report of Gibson's commitment to the Wizards, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, cautioned that "nothing has been decided yet."

TRACK & FIELD

Russians out of worlds

Track and field officials confirmed Friday that Russians will not be allowed to compete at this month's world championships due to the war in Ukraine. The federation banned Russians from major international events shortly after the country invaded Ukraine in February. At the time, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the unprecedented move appeared "to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia's current intentions and restore peace." World championships begin next Friday and run through July 24 in Eugene, Ore. World Athletics confirmed the ban in a news release announcing it had cleared an additional 18 Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in international competition, but that the approvals would not apply to worlds. Those athletes were cleared as part of a protocol in the wake of a doping scandal that has left Russia's athletics federation under suspension since 2015. At last year's Olympics, 10 Russians were allowed in the track meet; at the world championships in 2019, 29 Russians competed.

HOCKEY

Capitals trade goalie

The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils for second- and third-round picks in Friday's draft, a key deal in what is expected to be a significant offseason for changes in net. Washington also sent the 46th pick in the draft to New Jersey in the trade. Vanecek, 26, was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Drafted in the second round by Washington in 2014, he posted a 41-22-10 overall record with the Capitals. Vanecek started 39 games last season and the first two games of the 2022 playoffs before Ilya Samsonov took over starting duties for the final four games.





Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)





