Officer in shooting quits his latest job

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 withdrew from the police force of a Pennsylvania town Thursday amid media coverage and backlash over his hiring.

Timothy Loehmann was sworn in Tuesday as the lone police officer in Tioga — a community of about 600 in rural north-central Pennsylvania, 300 miles from Cleveland — but left the $18-per-hour position without having worked a single shift, said borough council President Steve Hazlett.

“The community spoke. They got their feelings out, and we listened to them and we’re going to react to it and that will be that,” he said. “We thank the community for stepping forward and letting their voices be heard.”

Tamir, who was Black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in Cleveland when he was shot and killed by Loehmann seconds after he and his partner arrived. The officers, who are white, told investigators Loehmann had shouted three times at Tamir to raise his hands.