OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Updates in the works for I-630

Dear High Priest of Asphalt Distribution: Kudos to ArDot for smooth asphalt resurfacing of several lanes and exits and entrances on Interstate 430! Sure wish they'd do something similar to Interstate 630. It's a teeth-rattling ride endured by thousands daily. I know much work is dependent on the massive Interstate 30 project but this small section could sure stand some attention in the interim. -- Shaken-Up Joe

Dear Joe: Elvis, too, was all shook up.

Enough of that. There is news from David Nilles, who represents the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Nilles said ArDot has three (3!) construction projects coming up for I-630, and all are reconstructions designed to improve driving conditions.

Pieced together, he said, the work will go from Interstate 30 westbound to Cedar Street, about 3.5 miles.

The projects are programmed with no start date yet determined, but with environmental work underway.

Translation: In the fullness of time.

Dear Mahatma: When will the Highway Department repave Arkansas 365, the Old Conway Highway, between Amboy in North Little Rock and Interstate 40 in Morgan? It's a mess. -- Golf Buddy

Dear Buddy: ArDot said it will resurface Arkansas 365 this year. Repaving will begin at Military Drive in North Little Rock, and extend northward to Interstate 40 at Morgan. That's 8.5 miles.

We have the best readers. They're good-looking, sweet-smelling and smarter than we'll ever be. We often say to the Fabulous Babe: We are not too smart. She never disagrees.

Ah, but the readers.

Last week we ran a vanity plate -- 7DWN8UP. Our correspondent saw the plate in Heber Springs. Asked if he knew the meaning, he didn't. Same here.

But a whole lot of readers did. Others whiffed.

Some folks thought maybe the plate was a reference to Dialing for Dollars, which used to run on KARK-TV, Channel 4. If a viewer knew the count and the amount when called, he was a winner.

One of those turned out to be Dave Woodman, longtime television personality in this town. Also a gentleman.

Some readers admonished us to Google 7DWN8UP. One fellow said he by golly knows how to use Google and is even older than we are. Yes, my friend, but if I'd used Google, this nice conversation between this newspaper and its readers would not have happened.

Turns out the mystery message is, or must be, a reference to a Japanese proverb: "Nana korobi ya oki."

Spell check didn't like that second word. Must be "caribou," it insisted. Repeatedly.

In any event, the proverb means "Fall down seven times, get up eight."

Great advice. And thanks to everyone. It's nice to know people read this column all the way to the end and the vanity plate.

Hey -- no skipping!

Vanity plate seen on an Aston Martin Vantage: BONDED.

The reference is to James Bond, the spy who drove an Aston Martin in the movies.

We didn't have to Google that part.

