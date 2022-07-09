100 years ago

July 9, 1922

FORT SMITH -- The first disturbancy as a result of the strike of railroad shopmen here occurred this afternoon when H. L. Cryor and N. Lewis, guards employed by the Frisco Railroad, were attacked by a dozen men as they were going to the railroad yards for duty. Lewis escaped and was chased to the yards, where other guards were on duty, but Cryor was placed in an automobile and rushed from the scene. Cryor was found about 35 blocks away, injured about the head, face, shoulders, and body. He told officers that he was beaten while in the automobile, and then kicked from the machine. He said he could not identify any of his assailants. He was forced to promise that he would not return to work.

50 years ago

July 9, 1972

• When the doors of the refrigerated Ryder Rental truck bearing free lunches to the McAlmont Economic Opportunity Center open, children usually are lined up for a half block and are flocking to the center in droves to receive them. When the truck arrived Friday, only about 60 persons were in line and only three youths strolled down the road toward the center. That's about all that was left of the McAlmont neighborhood children. They had gone to Jacksonville for recreation day sponsored by the Little Rock Air Force Base while more than 200 cold lunches prepared for them were stacked inside the center in cardboard boxes, waiting to be eaten. McAlmont is one of the 29 low-income areas in Pulaski, Arkansas, Prairie, and Lonoke counties that receive free lunches for its youth through a program sponsored by the Economic Opportunity Agency of Pulaski County.

25 years ago

July 9, 1997

• International Paper Co., the state's sixth-largest employer, announced Tuesday it plans to close one of its Camden plants as part of a companywide restructuring to eliminate 9,000 jobs --10 percent of its work force. In Arkansas, the company will close its Camden Kraft Packaging Facility, which will likely put most of its 191 employees out of work. "It's been a difficult day for all of us," said Jeff Grierson, the plant's manager. "We've got some really terrific employees here, and any kind of news like this is met with sadness." The plant was one of three facilities that International Paper operated in three states that made sturdy bags for grains, livestock feed and pet food, cement and other heavy materials, Grierson said.

10 years ago

July 9, 2012

• The Hoga, a surviving tugboat from the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, is back on North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays' radar. Hays said he is prepared to ask the U.S. Navy this month to approve a "wet tow," or towing through ocean waters, to transport the historic tug to the city's Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum on the Arkansas River's north shore. The Navy would first need to agree that the 71-year-old tug is seaworthy enough after planned renovations to the boat that Hays said are necessary to reduce the risk of sinking.