Police beat: PB man charged in shooting report

PB man charged in shooting report

Arkansas State Police arrested a motorist Thursday who told officers he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 530, according to an arrest report.

Travis Woolfolk, 35, of Pine Bluff, reportedly told police he fired out of his vehicle at other motorists on I-530 in Pulaski County during a post Miranda rights interview Thursday around 7 p.m. at state police Troop E headquarters in Pine Bluff.

It was not explicitly stated in the report when the gunfire took place.

Woolfolk is charged with two felonies -- committing a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by a certain person. He was held Friday night at the Pulaski County jail.