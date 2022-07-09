Pine Bluff sets forum on flood grant

The city of Pine Bluff will host a community forum on the $32 million grant awarded to city for flood mitigation. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. July 28 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and residents are urged to attend.

The forum on drainage and flooding will be held for the public to learn more about this funding and to ask questions. The public will also be allotted time to recommend areas in need of flood relief, which will be provided to the engineering assessment team for consideration and guidance, according to a news release.

In April, the city of Pine Bluff became one of several municipalities represented in the Arkansas Black Mayors Association to receive notice of a grant award for flood mitigation from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The funding is by the Biden-Harris Administration's bipartisan infrastructure law. Through this grant award, the city will be provided $32 million to improve its local drainage system.

Phase 1 -- The overall project will occur in phases. In phase one, this funding will enable the city to perform an engineering assessment of the current system. An action plan detailing the work needed to improve the system and reduce flooding in the city will be compiled after the assessment is completed.

Phase 2 -- In phase two, the city will then procure additional funding to perform the work outlined in that plan.

Public involvement is crucial throughout project implementation, therefore the forum is being held for community input.

Heavy rains that cause flooding are a growing concern for communities across America as rates of annual rainfall steadily increase. Quality infrastructure is one the greatest defenses against the economic, environmental, and safety challenges that can ensue from the increased rainfall. As a result, this funding is a major step in safeguarding Pine Bluff, helping to develop a 21st century drainage system designed for the city's needs now and in the future.

Details: (870) 730-2004.