Pogacar extends lead with stage 7 win





LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France -- From the moment Tadej Pogacar heard the Tour de France would return to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles this year, he wanted to win there again.

The Slovenian pulled if off on Friday in a nail-biting finish on the steep gravel slope of the mountain where he took the yellow jersey for the first time in 2020.

Victory in the first summit finish of this year's Tour extended his lead after taking over the yellow jersey on Thursday.

"It was in my mind already a really, really long time, maybe since the route was already (revealed). It was a big, big goal to win today," Pogacar said.

Pogacar caught, first, Lennard Kamna, who came agonizingly close to a breakaway win, and then Jonas Vingegaard with one last sprint at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles, a ski resort in the Vosges mountains of eastern France, near the German border. Pogacar had his family watching on and had extra motivation to win to mark the launch of his own cancer research foundation on Friday.

"It was really, really difficult, especially in the end, the last part. When Jonas attacked, he was so strong," Pogacar said. "I had to push to the finish line."

He started the 109-mile stage with a four-second lead over Neilson Powless and ended it with a 35-second advantage over Vingegaard. "A little bit is always good, but still, we know in cycling no gap is enough," was the verdict of Pogacar, who praised Danish rider Vingegaard as "probably the best climber in the world" at the moment.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, sat third, 1 minute, 10 seconds back, and his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates was 8 seconds further behind.

American rider Powless, Aleksandr Vlasov and Daniel Martinez were among the general classification contenders who lost time.

Kamna, who rode to a stunning stage win in the Alps in 2020, was part of a seven-man breakaway heading into the mountains and clung on to the lead solo for almost all of the last two miles. He placed fourth behind Pogacar, Vingegaard and Vingegaard's teammate Primoz Roglic, who was racing in pain after dislocating his shoulder when he crashed into a bale of straw on Wednesday.

"The pain after my crash the day before yesterday is no excuse for me and I refuse to give up. I will keep fighting no matter what. The recovery will improve day by day," he said.

The mountain hits a 24% gradient near the top and the last section is on gravel, making it one of the Tour's most fearsome climbs. The mountain was the site of Pogacar's breakout moment on the 2020 Tour, when he took the yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Roglic on the penultimate stage in a time trial and went on to win the race. Pogacar won the Tour again in 2021.

It's the second time Pogacar has taken back-to-back stages after victory in stages 17 and 18 in the Pyrenees last year.

Today's eighth stage is a hilly 116-mile route from Dole in eastern France to Lausanne in Switzerland.

The race ends on July 24 in Paris.

Friday’s Tour de France results

7TH STAGE 176.3-km (109-mile) Tomblaine—La Super Plance des Belles Filles

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 3:58:41.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, :12 behind.

4. Lennard Kamna, German, Bora-Hansgrohe, :14.

5. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

6. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, :19.

7. Enric Mas, Spain, Moviestar Team, :21.

8. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, same time.

9. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :29.

10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, :41.

ALSO

19. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:23 behind.

36. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 3:19.

53. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 6:20.

66. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 7:38.

74. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 7:50.

125. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 13:44.

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 42:43:14.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :35 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:10.

4. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:18.

5. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:31.

6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 1:32.

7. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:35.

8. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:37.

9. Enric Mas, Spain, Moviestar Team, 1:43.

10. Daniel Martinez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:55.

ALSO

30. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 6:28 behind.

40. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 12:50.

64. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 15:30.

138. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 34:57.

153. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 40:29.

157. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 43:06.

YOUNG RIDERS STANDINGS

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 24:43:14.

2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:35 behind.

3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 6:28.

4. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 10:59.

5. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 15:30.

6. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 18:10.

7. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 18:38.

8. Fred Wright, Great Britain, Bahrain Victorious, 22:11.

9. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 24:50.

10. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, 27:15.

ALSO

22. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 40:29 behind.

23. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 43:06.

MOUNTAIN STANDINGS

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 11 points.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 10.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 8.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 6.

5. Lennard Kamna, German, Bora-Hansgrohe, 5.

6. Simmon Geschke, Germany, COFIDIS, 4.

7. Alexis Vuillermoz, France, TotalEnergies, 2.

8. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 2.

9. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 2.

10. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2.





Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, reacts after winning the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool Photo via AP)



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, reacts after winning the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool Photo via AP)



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey drinks as he rides in the pack during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



People take pictures of riders in the pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, poses at the start of the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



Germany's Lennard Kaemna clims La Super Planche des Belles Fille during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



The pack rides between trees during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometers (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)











