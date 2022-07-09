Portable classroom units on-site in Gentry

GENTRY -- The portable classroom building purchased by the Gentry School District is now on-site and will be installed and prepared for the beginning of classes next month.

"Ten of the 11 units are here and on the new pad," said Jason Barrett, Gentry School District's facilities and transportation supervisor, by text. "Number 11, the final one, will deliver this coming Tuesday. The setup crew will start on Tuesday [July 5] joining them all together," he said.

"Flintco and its subcontractors will soon start connecting the utilities that are in place and building the decks and ramps," he added.

Approval was given in April by the Gentry School Board to purchase a 10-classroom and two-restroom portable building to be located behind the middle and high schools to accommodate the increased enrollment in the district and the need for more space by the fall semester.

The 2016 building, which was leased from Satellite in Tulsa, Okla., to a school district in San Antonio, was to cost the district $370,000, plus $54,000 to deliver and another $28,000 to set up. According to Barrett, the total cost to the district would be $457,000 plus sales tax, or approximately $500,415.

He said the building could be purchased on a TIPS/TAPS contract and Flintco could be hired to do the site work, which includes the installation of 280 piers to support the 9,700-square-foot building.

He said to buy such a building new in today's market would cost about $1 million, and it would not be ready for the start of fall classes in August. If the district were to order a new portable building, it could possibly come off the assembly line in August, be set up in September and be turned over to the district for use in October, Barrett said.

Barrett said that Satellite would bring the building back from Texas and completely go through it and make any necessary repairs before delivering it. He said a virtual tour of the building was also conducted prior to the purchase. The building was to be delivered as 11 separate trailer modules, Barrett said.

"The project is on track for the building to be operational when school starts back in August," Barrett said on Friday.

According to Terrie Metz, district superintendent, the district needed at least three more classrooms for the high school and three for the middle school by the start of the fall semester. Both Metz and Barrett called the need for more space "a good problem to have."