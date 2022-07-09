Ready to run





The fourth in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maybe Rashod Dubinion got caught up in the magic of the moment on his recruiting visit to the University of Arkansas last September.

Perhaps the Georgia high school running back was another big believer in the recruiting style of Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Maybe he simply fell for the vibe he felt in the Arkansas locker room.

A strong combination of all those factors, including the rushing of fans onto the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after the Hogs crushed Texas 40-21 last Sept. 11, led the 4-star tailback to enroll early at Arkansas to join Smith's big and talented stable of backs.

"The brotherhood, the family," Dubinion said of the feel in the Arkansas football facility under Coach Sam Pittman. "Like everybody sticks together. It's hard to explain unless you're in it. Coach Pittman is so real, and Coach Jim. And the offense made sense. It's like everything just made sense. It felt like I was at home."

The field-rushing mania after the Hogs hooked the Horns contributed to Dubinion's impression of the program and fan base.

"That was one of the craziest things I've seen in college football," he said. "I had been to some games before and I haven't seen anything like that."

Smith was Dubinion's coach at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., during his freshman year before Smith joined the Georgia State staff and then came to the SEC with Pittman.

"I think he's always been honest with me," Dubinion said. "He's never lied to me, and that's really the main reason I came to the University of Arkansas.

"He's always been like real, you know? He's going to tell you what you need to do, what you need to work on, what you're good at. He's going to tell you everything you need to know to be successful."

Dubinion repeatedly drew praise from Pittman during spring drills. When returning starter Dominique Johnson was rehabbing from surgery and Raheim Sanders was sidelined briefly with a concussion, it gave sophomore AJ Green and Dubinion an increased workload up the depth chart.

"He's really a shifty runner," Pittman said after the Razorbacks' spring showcase on April 16. "He's a mature kid. There's no doubt in my mind he'll help us next year in games. Not just special teams, but he'll be one of the backs toting the mail because he's a good player."

Current Cedar Grove Coach John Adams, who is running a program of championship pedigree with four state championships in the past six years, pointed out Dubinion's maturity and game-breaking skills.

"Rashod is an electrifying player who runs really hard," Adams said. "He can catch the ball really well out of the backfield and is real explosive.

"He always makes that first guy miss. But he's got really good feet, a dynamic player and I think he's going to be really good in Arkansas' system."

Dubinion's speed and versatility are the traits most recruiting analysts have touted. He could be a special teams staple, split out in the slot and catch passes out of the backfield, which his position mates excelled at last season, with key touchdowns scored in that manner by Green vs. Texas A&M, Johnson at LSU and Sanders at Alabama.

"I can run, catch, kick return, punt return," Dubinion said of his strengths. "Then, like my quickness, my twitchiness. I can make a cut on a dime like no other."

Adams said Dubinion played tailback and defensive back as a freshman and just had a knack for making things happen on either side of the ball.

"We played him at like a nickel position and he found his way around the ball and made some really good open field tackles for us, too, in the state championship game," Adams said.

A strong option for Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain in the return game, Dubinion is readying himself for action as a true freshman by adding size and strength.

"I'm concentrating on getting stronger," Dubinion said. "When I came in I was 180 [pounds] and I've done gained like 20 pounds."

The added weight hasn't slowed him, he said.

"My speed is all still the same," he said. "Even though I'm getting bigger and stronger, I made sure I'm still working on quick-twitch drills, like explosive drills and stuff like that."

Dubinion said the spring provided a "welcome to the SEC" moment for him.

"Yeah, I had caught a flat route and then I turned up field and I got hit by [Latavious] Brini," he said.

Dubinion said he isn't intimidated by joining an offense that showcases a running quarterback plus a running back crew that includes 500-yard rushers Johnson and Sanders, as well as the highly-regarded Green.

"We all get used for different things," he said. "We all get along very well. We all help each other on and off the field. It's a real brotherhood.

"It's like no matter what we're doing, if somebody needs help we help, no matter what it is. Like taking the right steps. We're always coaching each other. Everybody's like the second coach."

Dubinion at a glance

POSITION Running back

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-10, 200 pounds

CLASS Freshman

AGE 18 (Born Nov. 12, 2003)

HOMETOWN Ellenwood, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL Cedar Grove

NOTEWORTHY Rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports and ESPN. … Chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Baylor and others. … Won three Class 3A Georgia state championships, including one as a senior, when he rushed for 1,565 yards, 8.7 yards per carry, and 22 touchdowns and catching 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Also had three kickoff returns for 205 yards and one touchdown. … Played for current Arkansas RBs coach Jimmy Smith as a freshman, then Coach John Adams as an upperclassman. … Has two sisters, Arkeyviondra and Neeoriyah, and two brothers, Jaquez and Armond.





Arkansas freshman tailback Rashod Dubinion’s speed and versatility are traits noted by Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman after April’s spring game. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll help us next year in games,” Pittman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





