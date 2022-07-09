



Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Remigio Mendoze-Murillo, 33, of 514 N. Eighth St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Mendoza-Murillo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Douglas Greer, 47, of 909 S. Elmhurst Ave., in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Greer was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Julius Mays, 24, of 107 N. Lapis Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault and internet stalking of a child. Mays was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kevin Pearson, 32, of 539 Branchwood Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault. Pearson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Cesar Ardon, 26, of 300 Meadow Court Apt. D10 in Siloam Springs, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Ardon was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Neilton Gold, 21, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Gold was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Quentin Smith, 22, of 4379 Carriage Crossing Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Smith was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.



