Reds win on walk-off balk, first in MLB since ‘18

CINCINNATI -- Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel's sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler's balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate

"I have no idea what he (Wisler) did," Kolozsvary said. "I was kind of focused on other things. It was a really good feeling to celebrate with the guys."

"I didn't see the balk at all, but we'll take it," Reds Manager David Bell said. "I'd rather think about getting to that point. So many good things happened. We played a great game to be able to be in the position to win it."

Wisler was called for tapping his left thigh, a move he said he often uses to get a new pitch signal.

"It's a move I've made lots of times," he said. "I tap my leg when I want a sign. I feel like I've done that lots of times. I'm a big leg-tapper.

"I would like to have had a chance to make pitches instead of losing it that way."

Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz's grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel (1-1). The play was upheld by a video review.

Farmer then snared Wander Franco's liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.

It was the majors' first game-ending balk since Dylan Floro for the Dodgers in a 5-4 loss at Seattle on Aug. 18, 2018. It was the first such loss for the Rays in franchise history.

Brandon Drury homered to help last-place Cincinnati win back-to-back games for the first time since June 26 in San Francisco and June 28 over the Cubs in Chicago. Senzel had two of the Reds' four hits.

Cincinnati has posted its first three walk-off wins of the season in the last six days.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 12, NATIONALS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson homered off Erick Fedde, rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4, and Atlanta beat Washington.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3 Willy Adames homered and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as Milwaukee edged Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 5, METS 2 Garrett Cooper hit a two-run home run off the right field foul pole and Bryan De La Cruz doubled three times as Miami beat New York for its seventh win in nine games.

PHILLIES 2, CARDINALS 0 Alec Bohm hit two home runs, Zach Wheeler (8-4) outpitched Adam Wainwright (6-7) and Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, ANGELS 4 Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning, and Baltimore extended its season-high win streak to six games with a victory over Los Angeles. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered for the Angels

RANGERS 6, TWINS 5 Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run home run and Texas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 3 Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, and Kansas City beat slumping Cleveland.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 5 Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and Detroit won its sixth in a row, beating Chicago.

YANKEES 12, RED SOX 5 Josh Donaldson hit a three-run home run in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and New York beat Boston for its 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox.





Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz wears a mask as he watches the team from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

