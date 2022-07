Arkansas 98 in Columbia County will be closed to traffic just south of U.S. 82 so that construction crews can replace two structures near Magnolia, the state Department of Transportation said.

If the weather permits, the work will begin Monday and will last up to two months, according to the highway agency.

The highway department said it plans a second project north of U.S. 82 at Arkansas 98 immediately after construction of the south location is finished.