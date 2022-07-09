Ruling lets state ban abortion

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge's order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state "trigger" laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Days after the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

State District Judge Ethel Julien said Friday she did not have the authority to extend the restraining order because she had concluded that the suit should not have been filed in her court.

She said the suit's claims that provisions in the law are unconstitutionally vague and inconsistent are matters involving legislation. Therefore, she ruled it should be heard in state court in the capital, Baton Rouge.

The ruling was a victory for Attorney General Jeff Landry and lawyers for the state, who argued that the lawsuit had been improperly filed in New Orleans.

Attorneys for the law's challengers did not detail their next step, but said they would continue to press the case in Baton Rouge.

"This was a decision on a technicality that had nothing to do with the merits of our case, which were not discussed or considered by the parties or the court today," said lead attorney Joanna Wright. "This fight is far from over."

Immediately after Julien ruled, Amy Irvin, a spokeswoman for abortion clinics in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, said no procedures or counseling were scheduled at either in the coming days.

However, she added that the decision doesn't mean the clinics will shut down. She said clinic operators would await action at the state court in Baton Rouge before deciding their next action.

The administrator of the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, told The Associated Press that clinic staff were canceling all abortion appointments scheduled for today.

Kathaleen Pittman said no procedures or consultations had been scheduled for Friday. She said the clinic would continue to schedule appointments for women to receive ultrasounds and counseling next week.

"It's upsetting. It's very difficult. It's a very difficult day indeed," Pittman said.

At the courthouse, Landry cautioned clinics and doctors against providing abortions after Julien's ruling.

"If they continue to operate, they do so under their own risk," Landry said.

About 60 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Friday waving signs that read "Abortion is healthcare" and "Do you want women to die?"

The demonstrators, who want to keep the state's abortion clinics open, criticized Landry, who has been a staunch defender of efforts to outlaw abortion across the state.

Abortion rights advocates in numerous states have filed court challenges to laws restricting the procedure.

In Mississippi, home of the case that led to the Supreme Court decision, attorneys for the state's sole abortion clinic filed a petition Thursday asking the state's highest court to temporarily block a new law that bans most abortions. The attorneys made the request on the day the law took effect and two days after a Mississippi judge rejected the same request.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos, left, and clinic escort Dale Gibson, right, give each other an "L" for loser, as they stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. However, on Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Without other developments in the Mississippi lawsuit, the clinic ceased abortions the end of business Wednesday and the state law took effect Thursday. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, right, argues with anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Anti-abortion activists Coleman Boyd, left, and Gabriel Olivier, taunt abortion rights supporters, unseen, standing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Anti-abortion advocate John Busby, right, calls out to women entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic as a clinic escort attempts to shield the woman from view, in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Abortion rights supporter Amanda Black, wears her cactus eyewear as she attempts to shout down anti-abortion supporters outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Anti-abortion supporters and their children, in the foreground, sing religious songs as abortion rights supporters wave their signs and shout to be heard above the singing, as they all stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Operating room technician Nikki Jordan performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She tells each patient, "You have the right to ask me any question. You have the right to take a picture home with you. You have the right to hear the heartbeat." "Most take a glimpse (of the ultrasound) and hand it back." Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision was overturned, the abortion clinic is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

