The world in brief: Bosnian marchers recall '95 massacre





Bosnian marchers recall '95 massacre

NEZUK, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of people joined a peace march on Friday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II.

The 60-mile march traces a route taken by men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is made up primarily of Muslims, as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country's interethnic war in the 1990s.

In July 1995, at least 8,000 Bosniak males were separated by Serb troops from families and killed by those forces. Bosnian Serb soldiers dumped the victims' bodies in mass graves in an attempt to hide the evidence of the crime.

Newly identified victims are reburied each year on July 11 -- the anniversary of the day the killing began in 1995 -- in the memorial cemetery outside Srebrenica. The remains of 50 more victims will be put to rest there on Monday.

Russian veto halts Syrian aid extension

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council failed to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest from Turkey on Friday after Russia vetoed a resolution for a year-long extension and got insufficient support for its resolution for a six-month extension.

Norway's U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the two votes they will continue trying to reach an agreement among the 15 council members so aid is not stopped.

The vote on the resolution for a one-year extension drafted by Norway and Ireland was 13 countries in favor, Russia voting against and China abstaining.

The mandate was last extended on July 9, 2021, for six months, with an additional six months subject to a "substantive report" from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This was effectively a year-long mandate because a second resolution wasn't needed, and that mandate expires Sunday.

"The number of trucks that crossed in the calendar year, from January of this year to June 30th of this year, was 4,648 trucks," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The U.N. also carried out five deliveries across conflict lines so far this year with about 2,529 metric tons of assistance including food and health supplies, he said.

Congo rebels leave 13 dead in hospital

KINSHASA, Congo -- Rebels attacked a hospital in Congo and killed at least 13 people, including infants and patients, according to hospital and military officials. The Congolese army said three attackers were killed when the military intervened.

Some hospital staff are missing and several houses were burned in the attack late Thursday on the medical center in Lume, North Kivu province.

Among those killed in the attack were three infants and four patients, hospital chief Kule Bwenge told reporters. The reason for targeting the hospital was unclear.

In nearby Kidolo, four other people were killed with machetes and shot, apparently as part of the same attack.

North Kivu military spokesman Anthony Mualushayi said the attackers were Mai-Mai militia members from the Dido group. But local civic groups accused rebels of the Uganda-based Allied Democratic Forces of carrying out the attack.

In addition to the attackers who were killed, one was captured in the ensuing clashes, Mualushayi said.

Hajj pilgrims offer repentance prayers

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia -- Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world offered prayers of repentance Friday on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia, an intense day of worship during the annual hajj.

Multitudes stood for the day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 12 miles east of the holy city of Mecca, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal.

The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

All pilgrims selected to perform the hajj this year are under age 65 and have been fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Abraham and Ishmael before him.

Around sunset Friday, the pilgrims traveled 5.5 miles to Muzdalifa, where they combed the area for pebbles to carry out the symbolic stoning of the devil. That rite will take place today in Mina, where Muslims believe the devil tried to talk Abraham out of submitting to God's will. They stone the devil to signify overcoming temptation.

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry urged pilgrims to wear masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. There were no signs of social distancing in Friday's mass procession.

FILE - Syrians walk in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Nov. 26, 2021. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)







FILE - A woman hangs laundry in a flooded refugee camp in Idlib province, Syria, Dec. 21, 2021. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)



FILE - An aerial view shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria, April 19, 2020. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)







Muslim pilgrims pray Friday during the annual Hajj on the Mountain of Mercy, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP/Amr Nabil)





