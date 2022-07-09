Sentence fragments

The story goes that the Cabinet settled down for a war update one morning. And one of Abraham Lincoln's top advisers gave the group the unwelcome news: A group of Americans considered loyal to the Union, and essential to the war effort, had proven otherwise.

In fact, the outfit, once reliable, was now known to be filled with those who had their loyalties elsewhere, farther south. The room went quiet. The news wasn't just bad, but completely unexpected.

At which point President Lincoln told a story. It went like this:

A farmer of some reputation and property walked outside his home one day to do a little work in his garden. At which point he saw a squirrel dart into a big oak tree next to his home.

This oak was the sentinel of the lot, keeping watch over everything. Was there something wrong with the tree, and could part of it be hollow enough to house a squirrel's nest?

The farmer called upon a friend who knew about these things, and after examining the tree, his friend told him the thing was completely hollow. From top to bottom. And the next big wind might push it over onto his lovely home.

The farmer sighed, and said: "I wish I'd never seen that squirrel."

The stories of the Jan. 6 rioters--that is, the stories of their convictions and sentences--are becoming more frequent. This past Thursday the wires said another person, this one from Heber Springs, Ark., was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service for his role in the deadly brawl a year and a half ago. A U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C., didn't sentence the Arkansan to any jail time. We note that the man is 78 years old.

He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail. The judge noted that the man had appeared remorseful. Which most of them seem to appear these days, especially at sentencing.

There are other court reports to come, and more having to do with defendants from Arkansas, as well. We refer you to the many stories in the news columns.

Some of these rioters have been given sentences such as the one this week. We wonder if the defendants know how lucky they are. People died in the riot. These sentences could have been severe. A few have been sentenced to a handful of years here and there, but even they are lucky. In another country, or even in this one during another time . . . .

Irony is a large part of the story: The same government these folks were challenging (although amateurishly) now takes into account their remorse when handing out prison time. Or lack of prison time.

We'd caution some of our friends on the left who might cheer the harsh sentences handed out to the rioters, and boo the probation-and-community- service. There but for the grace of God, etc. Remember the congressional protests when the electoral college count was certified for Donald Trump in January of 2017? Of course, back then, those doing the protesting didn't have somebody whipping up the masses online and in person.

If, after reading this, Gentle Reader thinks that we consider Jan. 6 more sad and disappointing than other adjectives, we're happy you don't misunderstand. These people who are making the papers for their sentencings sound ashamed, at least now, and they should be.

As for us, we wish we'd never seen these squirrels.