Siloam Springs School District undergoes security audit

SILOAM SPRINGS -- School Board members, principals, maintenance workers and local police performed a security and safety audit for the Siloam Springs School District recently.

The audit, which occurs annually, is performed to ensure that students and staff alike are safe within the different schools. Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick led the audit.

"The purpose for these regular audits is to make sure that any safety concerns are addressed before students and staff return for the new year," he said. "This is a process that is never complete. As time goes by we have to regularly maintain the safety and security features throughout the district."

He continued, saying, "These school safety audits take a look at all of the many components that make up school safety. Some of these items include technology infrastructure, information protection, internet security, building hardware, surveillance systems, and processes and procedures."

Patrick was joined by School Resource Officer Sergeant Jeff Bland, Maintenance Director Randall Bolinger, Custodial Manager Zach Krug, and District Technology Director Todd Cross, Siloam Springs Virtual Academy Coordinator Adrienne Schlake, and board members Brian Lamb and Grant Loyd.

This audit in particular found that all of Siloam Springs' campuses are well equipped, but Patrick said there are a few things they are looking into further.

"We did find a few areas that we need to address over the next month," Patrick said. "These items included updating a few surveillance cameras and changing out a few doors with new hardware."

Other items mentioned during the audit included adding numbers to exterior windows and training staff on making sure doors are closed and secured.

Patrick says that, because of recent events, such as the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it is more important than ever to make security a key focus.

"The Siloam Springs School District has long held the belief that the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority," Patrick said. "The recent events serve as a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant in making sure that we are doing everything we can to protect the students and staff of our school district."