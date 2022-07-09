State sports brief

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCA's Davenport promoted

The University of Central Arkansas' Cody Davenport has been promoted to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, according to Bears Coach Nick Harlan.

Davenport, one of UCA's most dominant pitchers in program history, served the past two seasons as director of player development for the Bears. He will fill a role opened when associate head coach Justin Cunningham left this month to become the head coach at Lyon College.

Davenport was an All-Southland Conference selection who holds school records for most career starts, innings pitched (365 1/3) and strikeouts (272), while tying the career mark with 22 victories.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services