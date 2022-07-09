Sunshine Salad’s top summer dish

The Sunshine Salad is considered a perfect side dish for the summer.

There are refreshing and healthy summer salad recipes that fit all occasions, whether for big family gatherings or simple dinners at home, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

"For a summertime feel, consider serving this salad at summer picnics," she said. "Oranges help brighten up this tasty and easy-to-prepare veggie salad. Top it off with your favorite vinaigrette dressing to add a hint of flavor."

SUNSHINE SALAD

This salad makes five servings.

INGREDIENTS

5 cups spinach leaves (packed, washed, and dried well)

1/2 red onion (sliced thin)

1/2 red pepper (sliced)

1 cucumber (whole, sliced)

2 oranges (peeled and chopped into bite-size pieces)

1/3 cup vinaigrette dressing ("lite," around 15 calories per tablespoon or less)

DIRECTIONS

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss again. Serve immediately.

Source: What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl.