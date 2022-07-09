Super Quiz: Bars

1. This is a structure on which children can play, as in a playground.

2. An iron lever with one end forged into a wedge.

3. What religion has a ceremony called a bar mitzvah?

4. In what kind of room might you see uneven bars or parallel bars?

5. What professional might be called to the bar?

6. In supermarkets, these are scanned to indicate the price.

7. A line on a weather map that connects places with the same atmospheric pressure.

8. A type of moustache.

9. A summer resort town of southeast Maine.

ANSWERS:

1. Monkey bars

2. Crowbar

3. Judaism

4. Gymnasium

5. Lawyer

6. Bar codes

7. Isobar

8. Handlebar moustache

9. Bar Harbor