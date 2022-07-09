Today’s Bank plans get look in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Plans for a new bank in town were reviewed by city officials July 1 during a tech review meeting.

A proposal for Today's Bank, at 181 Slack St., was presented to the city by Todd Butler, president Ozark Civil Engineering Inc.

Questions arose concerning an easement for sewer lines, about a drainage pond designed along the driveway to the police station, and about ingress and egress on the driveway to the fire station.

In an email after the meeting, water/wastewater utility inspector Mike Nida said there is an easement on the southeast corner of the property owned by Dominoes shown on record drawings of Pea Ridge Commons.

Planning Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman questioned a 4-foot drop slope into a drainage pond, which is along the driveway to the police station.

"Is there literally that much of a fall there?" Sherman asked, expressing concerns about safety for persons driving in and out of the police station. "It seems like a lot for that area."

City attorney Shane Perry asked about the driveway.

"They come in there in a hurry," he said.

Several options, including a fence, trees or shrubs were mentioned for a barrier.

"Would you be better for a fence along that side?" Street Department Superintendent Nathan See asked.

"Something to deter them from flipping over into there," Sherman said. "I'm just concerned."

It was ultimately agreed to plant shrubs between the pond and the driveway as a safety barrier.

The engineer, Todd Butler, said the shrubs would be in addition to the required number of trees and plants in the landscape plans.

"I will do extra," Butler said. "I'm not asking for a variance."

Planning Commission member Al Fowler asked whether there are sidewalks across the front of the property.

See said there are 6-foot-wide sidewalks planned.

Butler asked about the sidewalk and was advised to continue the pattern of the connecting sidewalk from the businesses to the west.

Plans show access to the driveway south off Slack Street to the fire station.

"He's got ingress and egress onto that lane that comes back to the fire station. Is that road built to handle that kind of traffic?" Sherman asked.

"We're allowing them to dump traffic in two locations out to here on a shared driveway," she said, adding that she was concerned about the quality of the roadway and the lack of curb or guttering.

See asked about a single driveway there.

Butler explained the driveway on the southern end of the property was for employees to park at the back of the property. He said the front driveway provides access to the drive-through and the traffic would exit at the back.

"It was built to handle fire trucks," Perry said

"The big thing for me was the curb and gutter and quality of the street," she said.

See said the driveway is constructed with 6-inch concrete.

"It's not a city street," See said.

Nida pointed out the driveway was probably originally built as an access to the water tower before the fire station was built.

Concerns were expressed about whether there would be a conflict with fire trucks using the driveway.

"That's kind of one-way," Nida said.

Butler said that there is little traffic at a bank and said most transactions are done electronically. He said there would likely be few cars using the driveways. "I don't see that being a high generator of traffic."

"I'd hate to loose the second driveway," Butler said, adding that he is the engineer, not the owner.

Perry suggested asking the fire chief about whether there would be a conflict.

"I think you ought to get input from the fire chief," Perry said.

"It's the city's road," Perry said.

See concurred.

After lengthy discussion, it was agreed to place signs for drivers exiting the bank property to turn north only out of the bank property onto the driveway and to place signs just past the bank driveway stating "Emergency Vehicles Only" from the bank driveway to the Fire Department.