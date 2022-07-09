Tools & Toys: WORX Nitro 20V Paint Sprayer and Icy Bev Kooler





WORX Nitro 20V Paint Sprayer

What's to love: This new paint sprayer by WORX is cordless which means there is no power cord or air hose to trip over or get tangled in while moving around a painting project.

What does it do: The sprayer, handy for home projects, uses a high-efficiency, brushless motor allowing it to run 50% longer and with more power than conventional motors. It comes with four nozzle sizes for use with different materials such as stains, primers, enamel and latex paints. Adjustments to flow rate are made by turning a knob on the back of the trigger and application rate is adjusted by turning an air pressure control on top of the sprayer. Paints and stains are held in a large capacity 34-ounce container. The paint sprayer also comes with a 20 Volt PRO MAX lithium battery, battery charger, viscosity cup, wire brush, declogging needle and garden hose adapter for cleanup. The sprayer sells for $199. For more information visit worx.com.

■ ■ ■

Icy Bev Kooler

What's to love: The double-wall vacuum-sealed stainless-steel holder from Grand Fusion keeps 12-ounce cans or bottles cold.

What does it do: The Kooler comes with a spacer for shorter beverages. The spacer is centered with a handy bottle opener and a silicon stopper is nestled in the lid. Use the stopper to help keep carbonation in and bugs out when leaving the drink for a quick dip in the pool. Icy Bev Kooler is available in several colors and sells for $24.99. More information is available at grandfusionhousewares.com.



