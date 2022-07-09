Verstappen on pole after rivals crash

Both Mercedes cars crashed at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday in a dramatic ending to a qualifying session that set the field for today's sprint.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell walked back to the paddock after separate crashes, while Formula One leader Max Verstappen narrowly won the pole for the sprint race ahead of both Ferraris.

The sprint race sets the starting lineup for Sunday's grand prix.

Verstappen earned his third pole of the year. Hamilton was was chasing his first since the penultimate race of last season when he misjudged a turn and slid off on Turn 8, dealing a blow to his chances of a first win since winning from pole in Saudi Arabia 12 races ago.

Hamilton crashed with about five minutes left.

The seven-time world champion climbed out and inspected the mangled right front tire. He apologized to his team for a rare error.

"It was a big hit, but I'm OK," he said later. "Incredibly disappointed in myself and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together. We were fighting for a top three, I think. I don't have an answer for it."

When the session restarted, another red flag came out when the rear of Russell's car crashed into Turn 10. He was unharmed.

"I feel OK physically, just a bit concerned about the car. I wouldn't say lucky escape because we need to review the crash damage, there's nothing lucky or fortunate about making a mistake like that," he said. "I absolutely went for it because I thought there was an opportunity for third."

Russell was then summoned for walking across the track under a red flag.

Verstappen found his pace on the last attempt to edge out Charles Leclerc by just .029 seconds and Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., by .82.

"In the end it was a really tight qualifying and it's a really challenging track to get qualifying right," Verstappen said. "The track temperature is dropping, the wind is picking up a little bit."

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished fourth. Russell starts the sprint from fifth followed by Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher (both Haas), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Hamilton in 10th.

"I'm really quite far back," Hamilton said. "I don't know what is possible from there, but it is a sprint race, so I hope I can make up for some lost time."

Schumacher, the son of the great Michael Schumacher, has been buzzing since his first taste of success, albeit minor, last weekend at Silverstone.

After starting 31 races, the German scored his first points -- four -- from placing eighth.

Former champion Sebastian Vettel, a family friend, was cheering behind him in the final laps. Afterward, Schumacher's sister interrupted her younger brother's post-race interview and sprayed him with Champagne.

Schumacher said he's been floating with "a nice and happy attitude" since then.

Little wonder.

It was a performance he really needed after two DNFs in the three previous races led to some observers questioning his F1 future, and even more impressive considering he started from 19th.

"At the end," Schumacher said, "it made those points so much sweeter."

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain walks back to his pits after he crashed into the track wall during a qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)



Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, poses with \second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)



Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during a qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during a qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

