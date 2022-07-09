Williamson eager to quell negativity

NEW ORLEANS -- A few months after Zion Williamson was left entirely out of Pelicans promotional material regarding ticket renewals, the injury-riddled star forward was back to being celebrated this week as a supremely influential figure in New Orleans' future.

"The last few months were a roller-coaster of emotions," Williamson said. "The world just ran with narratives, and so when my family was going out in public, they're getting harassed by people about why we don't like New Orleans or why we don't want to be here, when that's not the case at all.

"I wasn't able to play because my foot was broke," Williamson continued. "Every time I checked my phone it's always something negative. Even when you're trying to make positive of the situation, it was very tough."

So the Pelicans used the occasion of Williamson signing a $193 million, five-year contract extension -- which could be worth up to $231 million if the explosive, 6-6, 280-pounder lives up to the potential he's displayed when healthy -- to try to dispel past notions of distrust and start a new narrative.

"This is a really momentous occasion for all of us," said David Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations. "This is an opportunity for us as an organization to really put to bed a lot of things that were said.

"So many things that are talked about are just words," Griffin continued as Williamson nodded in agreement beside him. "What Zion Williamson did today is express his commitment to this team and to this city and to this community. ... So the noise that's on the periphery of all of that is completely irrelevant."

Williamson appears healthy now, cleared by the club to engage in basketball activities without restrictions. Recently, he and his stepfather, Lee Anderson, have been running basketball camps for kids at a New Orleans YMCA, where Williamson formally signed his contract while campers stood behind him and applauded.

It also was Williamson's 22nd birthday, and he commented, while grabbing Griffin's shoulder and smiling, that it was his best birthday yet.

"Thank y'all for really sticking with me the past year," Williamson said to the Pelicans' brass. "It was a tough year, and then for the Pelicans to come give this birthday gift, I'm not going to let 'em down. I'm not going to let the city down, I'm not going to let my family down, and most of all, I'm not going to let myself down."

Now the 2019 No. 1 overall draft choice out of Duke, who has played in just 85 games in his first three seasons, is primed to see how much his return could help a squad that improved dramatically late last season and made a surprisingly competitive playoff showing without him.

Griffin, meanwhile, sees his vision for building a young team set up for sustained success coming together under Willie Green, who in his first season as an NBA head coach shepherded the team from a 1-12 start to postseason qualification, two play-in victories and two more victories in a first-round series against top-seeded Phoenix.

"We feel like with the team we have assembled, with Zion as an enormous part of that, Coach Green and his staff are going to be able to put together an incredible run," Griffin said. "We're young, we're talented and most importantly we are very hungry."

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, signs his contract extension surrounded by his family and children attending camp at the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

