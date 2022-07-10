11 Striders to compete in N.C.

The Louis Moss Striders, a Pine Bluff-based track and field team, competed in the AAU track and field regional championship in Joplin, Mo., in late June. Teams from Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas competed there for three days. Eleven of the Striders will compete in the AAU Junior Olympics at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro from July 29-Aug. 6.

James Thornton, a team captain and soon-to-be White Hall High School junior, ran a state-best 10.42-second 100 meters earlier in AAU competition, then 10.7 in the regionals and 20.5 seconds to win the 200 meters.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Thornton, Chrishawn Savage and Tyler Collins of Watson Chapel High, and Samuel Bolden of Mississippi will compete at nationals. D'Ariah Harris, a ninth-grader from Little Rock and another team captain, will compete in the decathlon. And Kaithlyn McKay of White Hall will compete in the 100-meter hurdles.

To support the track team, call Jaleesa Miller at (901) 218-3082.