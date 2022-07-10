30 children learn about jobs of sheriff’s deputies

BENTONVILLE — Thirty children spent four days last week learning the jobs of Benton County sheriff’s deputies.

The children participated Tuesday through Friday in the Junior Police Academy held by the Benton County sheriff’s office Police Athletic League.

Chris Sparks, league president, said it was the first time they have held the academy in three years due to the covid-19 pandemic, though they did hold a one-day event last summer.

Sparks said participants learn about every division of the Sheriff’s Office. The program is for children 6 to 13 years old, he said.

Audree Ross, 11, said she enjoyed learning how detectives conduct investigations. Audree said she’s thinking about a career in law enforcement or a military career like her sister, who is serving in the U.S. Navy.

Sparks said the academy is for children who may seek a career in law enforcement, and it’s also a way for deputies to build a positive relationship with kids.

He started the week’s academy by sharing Jake Reed’s story with the children. Reed, a 2013 Bentonville High School graduate who pitched for the school’s baseball team, was one of three Joplin, Mo., police officers shot in the line of duty March 9 and one of two who died following the incident.

“He was a great kid,” Sparks said.

Reed was interested in law enforcement and participated in the junior police academy in 2012, Sparks said. Reed’s name is on the T-shirts children received Friday after completing the academy.

Sparks said the league started in 2009 and was geared toward sports and educational programs that build relationships between law enforcement and children. Sports remain an important part of the program, he said.

The children met several players from the University of Arkansas’ women’s soccer team. The children got to play soccer with the UA players outside the sheriff’s office.

They also met Friday with players for UA’s football and basketball teams, Sparks said.

Jesse Berner, 11, said he enjoyed playing soccer with the UA players. He said he’s interested in becoming a police officer and enjoyed learning how deputies find and collect evidence.

William Joy, 8, said he wants to be a police officer. William said he remembers the tour of the jail.

“I never want to go in there,” he said.

Sparks said their goal is build an experience for children to come into the sheriff’s sffice and have fun and play games while learning about law enforcement. The academy allows children to see deputies in a different light other than wearing a badge and gun.

“I’ve seen where kids don’t want to be here on day one and don’t want to have any interaction with law enforcement,” Sparks said. “By the end of the week, they are ready to become an undercover narcotics agent.”