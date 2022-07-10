4-star Texas cornerback picks UA

Highly recruited 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton orally committed to University of Arkansas early Saturday morning, he said, because of his respect for Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

"For one, I think it was the best situation for me and my family," said Braxton, who announced his decision shortly after midnight Saturday morning. "Distance-wise and just the coaching staff. Coach Bowman is probably the best DB coach in the country. He's the first DB coach to put me on the board and show me something new. Coach Odom is a good defensive coordinator. Coach Pittman, he's genuine and he's one of the head coaches I talked to that it was just easy to talk to."

Braxton, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, picked the Razorbacks over approximately 30 scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and other schools. On May 24, he named a top eight of Arkansas, Nebraska, California, Penn State, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

He originally committed to the Spartans on June 14 after previously making an official visit to East Lansing, Mich. He then took back his pledge and re-opened his recruitment July 1.

Braxton also visited Baylor and Miami, and he officially visited Fayetteville on June 17-19.

He said Bowman went over terminology and technique with him during the visit.

"It all just made sense," Braxton said. "He went through a Day 1 install like what we would do the first day they're installing coverages. I'll have no problem picking up the playbook. I'll probably pick up the playbook in a week, to be honest, and then just him being a young coach, you know, you can relate to him and talk to him."

Braxton was named the District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior by district coaches after recording 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 cornerback and No. 157 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

Offensively, he had 38 catches for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Braxton said one of the more impressive aspects of his trip to Fayetteville was spending time with Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker.

"Most of the time when you go to a school, they're going to talk about the presentation on what they do, but it was different with Arkansas," Braxton said. "Coach Walker actually got in the weight room and showed us what they do. When you show somebody what you're talking about, it's different, and you can tell by the way he's built."

He delayed his public commitment so he could announce on his mother Brandy Braxton's birthday.

"I love my mom. She's always here for me," Braxton said. "My mom and dad are always there for me. My mom will be the first one in the kitchen before my early morning 6 a.m workout and have breakfast on the table. Being able to do it on my mom's birthday means a lot."

Braxton is Arkansas' 21st commitment in the 2023 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.