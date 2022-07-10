5 arrested in assault on Texarkana police using fireworks

TEXARKANA — After issuing nine felony aggravated assault warrants Friday, the Texarkana Police Department has arrested three minors and two adults in connection with an alleged fireworks assault on law enforcement officers on July 4.

The two arrested adults are Texarkana resident Anthony Biddle, 25, and Texarkana, Texas, resident Gary Carson, 26, who was arrested by Texas-side police. Both face charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, engaging in violent criminal group activity, terroristic acts and first-degree criminal mischief with damages between $1,000 and $5,000.

Carson was booked into the Bi-State jail, while Biddle was booked into the Miller County jail. The three minors were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still looking for two minors and two adults, with active felony warrants for their arrests. The two adults are Arkansas-side residents Tavree Tarrell Green, 19, and Irijah Carzell Price, 21.

The Arkansas-side Criminal Investigations Division expects to issue more felony warrants for those involved in the assault against Texarkana officers. According to TAPD, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Washington Street after officers were dispatched there to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks.

Upon arriving at the scene, police realized that law enforcement could meet resistance by unrestrained young adults in the area with fireworks. That led officers to gather in strength nearby then proceed to the location where medical aid was rendered to the injured person, while a growing crowd of both juveniles and young adults started setting off higher-explosive fireworks.

As police were eventually ordered by TAPD supervisors to exit the area in their patrol cars, a launched, high-powered artillery-type explosive landed near an officer’s right leg and exploded, injuring one officer and slightly hurting others.

The officer who sustained the leg injury was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he was treated, and he was released July 6.

A similar assault on two other Texarkana officers occurred at 11:40 p.m. July 4, according to TAPD.