A closer look at state’s four leading PAC donors

Commerce in Action, a conservative causes group, is connected to the most political action committees.

The Arkansas Realtors Association has contributed the most PAC dollars.

They are among four organizations that are the biggest givers through political action committees (PACs) to Arkansas' 2022 election candidates so far.

All donate through multiple PACs, legally surpassing Arkansas' campaign contribution limits for individual persons or groups with single PACs of $2,900 per candidate, per ballot match-up.

Federal election rules and some states restrict such contributions by multiple PACs. Arkansas doesn't.

Here's more information about the organizations, listed according to numbers of PACs they're connected with.

Commerce in Action, nine PACs -- The Fayetteville group's website says it is dedicated "to providing support and funding for limited government, free enterprise-based candidates." It's affiliated with the better-known Conduit organizations in Fayetteville.

Related PACs include: Commerce in Action PAC and PAC 2; AR Manufacturing First; AR Trade First; AR I-Structure; AR Business Services; AR Natural Resources; Conservative Women of Arkansas; Arkansas Millennial PAC 1.

All PACs carry the same Fayetteville Post Office Box address, according to campaign contribution records.

PAC organizers/incorporators include business executive Joe Maynard and lawyer Brenda Vassaur Taylor. Largest PAC contributors include Maynard family members.

Total contributions to 2022 state races: $141,250.

Largest donation to a single candidate: $22,400, Wade Dunn, unsuccessful in Republican primary, House District 47.

"Even though liberal media and other detractors from the establishment/progressive donor base wish for the removal of the exercise of political free speech of Arkansas' conservatives, the Conduit organizations hope to continue to be a resource where conservatives may freely exercise these rights under the First Amendment," Vassaur Taylor wrote in response to questions.

DBH Management Consultants, seven PACs -- The Morrilton-based operation is led by former Democratic state legislator Bruce Hawkins, a lobbyist and political consultant who is listed on Arkansas secretary of state records as incorporator/organizer and manager.

"Relationships are the cornerstones of lobbying and issue management," the DBH website states. It also says legislators consistently vote the company one of the top lobbying firms in Arkansas.

DBH-connected PACs are numbered and carry similar names: DBH Management Consultants PAC, D. Bruce Hawkins 2 PAC; DBH Management Consultants 3 PAC, 4 PAC, 5 PAC, 6 PAC, 7 PAC.

Its PACs' largest contributors include Hawkins client Justin Edwards of Higden, $70,000 total to the seven DBH PACs for 2021 and 2022.

"All DBH PAC contributions are determined by a vote of the PAC committee which is listed on all the reports to the Secretary of State," Hawkins wrote in response to questions. DBH's goal is to represent clients' interests, he said.

Total contributions to 2022 state races: $152,225.

Largest donation to a single candidate: $16,900 toward state Sen. Bob Ballinger's unsuccessful Republican Primary re-election campaign.

Arkansas Health Care Association, three PACs -- The Little Rock-based association, headed by executive director Rachel Bunch, represents "more than 90% of licensed long-term care facilities" in the state, according to its website.

The group's PACs are Arkansas Health Care - Public Affairs Committee, which Bunch said generally focuses on statewide candidates; House Public Affairs Committee, House candidates; Senate Public Affairs Committee, Senate candidates.

Members, Bunch said, give to only one association PAC in a calendar year and a candidate rarely receives contributions from more than one PAC. Campaign contribution records show the association has given to few 2022 candidates, so far, more than the state's $2,900 limit per ballot contest, according to secretary of state records.

Total contributions to 2022 state races: More than $157,600.

Largest donation to a single candidate: $8,700 through two PACs to Rep. Jim Dotson, successful in the Republican primary for Senate District 34.

While the group's total campaign contributions may appear large, Bunch wrote in response to questions: "Taking good care of our residents is the absolute priority and engaging in the political process is a critical component of fulfilling that goal."

Arkansas Realtors Association, two PACs -- The Little Rock group's website stresses its benefits available to members of its own association and the National Association of Realtors, including "everything you need to succeed" in the real estate business.

The two PACs are Arkansas Realtors PAC and Arkansas Realtors PAC II.

Julie Mullenix, a lobbyist speaking for the association, said the Realtors' PACs "receive donor contributions and make campaign contributions in full compliance with applicable state law."

Total contributions to 2022 state races: $230,000.

Largest total contribution to a single candidate: $11,600 each to three Republicans: Sanders' primary race for governor, state House candidate Don McNaughton and state Senate candidate Rep. Spencer Hawks. Secretary of state records show Realtors Association PAC donations totaling $13,600 to Rep. Clint Penzo's state Senate campaign, but the Realtors' group says one was incorrectly duplicated in campaign contribution reports and the actual total is $11,600.