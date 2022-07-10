A fresh start





Supporters of Compassion in Action gathered June 23 at the City Center in west Little Rock for the organization's first fundraising event in three years.

Compassion in Action was founded in 2015 by Michael Johninson as a way to help ex-convicts return to society. The event included a roast and toast of Richard Akel, owner of Akels Carpet One with locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and other cities.

Akel is one of Compassion in Action's partners who hires former inmates who have gone through the program. Since its inception, more than 100 former inmates have graduated from the program.

The evening also included dinner and live and silent actions.

Craig O'Neill, anchor at KTHV, Channel 11, served as auctioneer. KARK, Channel 4 anchor D.J. Williams was the master of ceremonies.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



