A visitor’s view of our surroundings

Unlike much of my email--which usually contains irrelevant announcements, spammy schemes, press releases about nothing, and photographs of what somebody had for lunch--a recent message helped overcome the gloom brought on by paying too much attention to current events.

"Hi Karen, I am sitting in North Little Rock in the RV park ... We are leaving this morning and I just wanted to say hi and tell you how much we enjoyed our short time here in your town."

This cheery opening was sent by a friend from high school; we connected electronically while dithering about whether to attend our high school reunion in Ohio last September.

She grew up to be an anthropologist, living in Arizona. I grew up to be a journalist, living in Arkansas. Go figure.

"We're traveling in our trailer during covid--I never, ever thought I would be 'camping' this way--and are staying by the Arkansas River and Clinton Center pedestrian bridge," she reported.

"We biked part of the River Trail last night, visited the Clinton Library this morning, toured Central High School this afternoon, then went to the Arkansas Travelers baseball game this evening; they won!

"Having the bike path nearly out our front door is great, along with the Travelers stadium nearby. My husband (a baseball fan) said, 'If we lived right here, I could go to a game every night!'"

I responded by telling her how impressed I was with her discoveries of some of the best attractions our area has to offer. This wasn't an accident, she said; it's how they roll. "We arrive at a place and have a general idea of what we want to see--in Little Rock it was Central High--and then we explore to see what interests us and what the weather is like as we try to bike and kayak whenever possible."

Although I apologized for the near-constant rainfall while she was here in early June, she had a much brighter perspective: "All this water is just incredible for us," she said. "It's nothing like Arizona. For someone from the desert, we love what you've described as your 'crappy' weather. Rain is great and it hasn't prevented us from exploring--just being flexible on what we do."

A day later, I heard from her again; she and her husband were heading to northwest Arkansas, but not making a three-hour pedal-to-the-metal beeline there, the way I usually do. They made stops along the way.

"We kayaked Beaver Lake along the Horseshoe Bend campground," she said. "We liked being in the RV park along the river in North Little Rock, but joked that we felt like we were at a bus station with all the big bus-size RVs surrounding us.

"Today we go into Bentonville to see all the museums--Crystal Bridges, the Native American Museum of History, the Walmart Museum--and I'm so glad you mentioned The Momentary, which is one we didn't know about."

Her enthusiasm for investigating new surroundings wasn't sidetracked by an unexpected regulation. "We laughed (but not at the time) when my husband tried to buy a nasal decongestant--not a prescription drug, but one that is behind the pharmacy counter requiring ID and signing to buy. After a couple of pharmacy stops, he was told that he couldn't buy it with an Arizona driver's license; he needed an Arkansas one."

I explained that Arkansas, like many other states, was once a hotbed of homemade methamphetamine production--remember all those news stories of makeshift labs in trailers exploding in remote pastures?-- which requires ingredients such as pseudoephedrine found in some nonprescription cold and allergy medications. If I get a cold and want, say, some Sudafed, I need to show an ID and sign a form, and I can't buy much at a time; an individual may purchase no more than nine grams per 30-day period. The sales limit per day is 3.6 grams.

These are federal regulations that apply throughout the country. Individual states may impose their own limits on pseudoephedrine purchases.

No worries, she reported. "All worked out fine, as I found a box of it I had stashed in our first-aid box."

After having journeyed to Georgia before crossing Arkansas while heading west, "We're soon to head home, but until we do, we are enjoying all your water! Hope you make it to Arizona one day soon. It would be good to see you after all these years. As we say there, 'Mi casa, es tu casa!'

If I do, I hope I can bring the same intrepid explorer's spirit with me as she brought to Arkansas. We need more ramblers who seek out all the good things our state has to offer.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com