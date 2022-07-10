Active covid cases in Arkansas hit 14,929; highest number since Feb. 14

Currently infectious cases of covid-19 in Arkansas on Saturday reached their highest point since February, when the omicron variant of the virus was still surging, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The 785 new active cases recorded Saturday brought the total to 14,929, the most since Feb. 14. The omicron subvariant B.A.5 is thought to be the dominant strain of covid-19 in the U.S. and likely the cause of the upswing of infections in Arkansas.

The Health Department recorded 8,431 new cases of the virus in the past week, including 1,450 Saturday, 489 fewer than Friday's new cases. The four days from Wednesday to Saturday saw the four largest one-day spikes in new cases since February.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Saturday with 189.

Hospitalizations from covid-19 rose by a net 56 in the past week and totaled 302 Saturday, the same number as Friday, which was the first time since March that the state had more than 300 covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Seven patients were on ventilators Saturday, four fewer than a week earlier, one fewer than Friday and the fewest since June 13, according to Health Department data.

There were 53 covid-19 patients in intensive care Saturday, one fewer than both Friday and July 2. The number of intensive care patients was as low as 51 and as high as 59 in the past week.

The death toll from the virus remained at 11,608 Saturday after rising by eight Friday. The Health Department recorded 19 new deaths in the past week.

According to Health Department data, 1,643,640 Arkansans 5 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19. Of the 2,690 shots given Saturday, 1,830 were booster shots.