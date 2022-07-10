All things being unequal …





We got the idea here in Arkansas--or borrowed it from other states--to send people some money from our big surplus as relief for these gasoline and grocery prices.

What we're going to end up doing in a special session next month is send nearly three-fourths of the relief to the people with the highest incomes.

Gasoline and grocery prices are the same for everyone. But the burdens aren't. They are greatest on the lower-income people getting the short end of this relief.

That's just the way the conservative Republican cookie crumbles in our little province.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson thinks this description conflates two separate issues--the decision to avail ourselves of the surplus to accelerate to immediate effect a set of already approved but previously phased-in reductions in income-tax rates, and, apart from that, the decision to send money to everyone to help with gasoline and grocery prices.

I submit I'm combining all the facts and all the money into appropriate broad context.

I'm not arguing about tax policy. I'm arguing inflation-relief fairness.

That polarizing decades-old argument about the fact that income-tax cuts inordinately benefit the richest people ... it's grown tiresome because nothing ever changes.

Conservatives say the richest create the businesses and pay the most in taxes, so they naturally get back the most when tax rates are reduced. Progressive people say across-the-board income-tax cuts are inherently unfair because the people who most need more money get the least, as well as lost services because of the loss to the treasury.

"Class warfare" and "transfer of wealth" get invoked, which is never helpful.

And I'm not getting into the debate about defining "rich." I referred earlier to three-fourths of this supposed inflation-relief from the surplus going to those with the "highest incomes," which specifically in that case meant those with more than $87,000 in net adjusted annual income.

I am not saying that a person making $87,000 is rich. That person is, however, in the highest-income group in a low-income state.

Keep in mind, though, that the category of $87,000 and up goes all the way up to the moon and stars--to annual incomes that are indeed stratospheric, rich by any definition. Keep in mind that, by what the Legislature intends to do next month, most of the money distributed to taxpayers will go to those people.

All I'm saying for this purpose is that we started out on the pretext that people, especially working folks, needed targeted and equal relief from gasoline and grocery prices. We were going to do something on the order of the federal stimulus checks.

But then we decided--and by "we" I mean right-wing legislators--that we lacked the administrative ability to distribute equal relief checks to everybody. We feared--or they feared--that dead people or moved-away people would get some of the money and that some Arkansas motorists wouldn't.

So legislators asserted they had a better idea. It was to let those already-approved top-rate income-tax cuts take effect immediately rather than get phased in over three years.

We went from the concept of giving everybody an equal rebate against inflation's hardship to giving poor folks a little break on taxes as their inflation relief and giving better-off people a bigger break on taxes as their inflation relief.

In Hutchinson's mild defense, he first floated the idea of equal direct payments to everyone. Legislators shot him down. And he's a lame duck--and anti-Trump to boot--so he has no influence or leverage left with legislators.

When legislators told the governor the only relief they'd go along with was a general tax cut, it was that or nothing.

It is true as Hutchinson says that the general income-tax cut is in a way its own issue. But starting out to help everybody equally on specific inflationary burdens and winding up instead with the governor calling a special session next month to do plain old-fashioned trickle-down--that's highly ironic and unfair.

The governor would be right about my improperly conflating two things if the plan was to do the two things truly separately--direct equal-amount inflation relief checks in one bill, and moving up the income-tax cuts in another.

But, no, the part about equal money for everybody had to go.

As it is, Arkansas will be saying with this surplus money: "Here, Mr. High-Income Guy, are a few thousand dollars for your gasoline and grocery inconvenience with all this inflation. And, here, Mr. Low-Income Guy, is 100 bucks for a trip either to the grocery store or the service station."

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







