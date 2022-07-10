Washington news in brief





Art by 4 Arkansas

students on display

WASHINGTON -- New student artwork from Arkansas is now on display in a prominent underground corridor connecting the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building.

The four artists were winners of this year's Congressional Art Competition in their respective congressional districts.

Members of Congress, staff members and visitors can view the artwork when they walk in the underground hallway.

The competition, which started in 1982, is open to students across the country, according to the Congressional Research Service. Nearly every House member participates, enabling one of their young constituents to win.

Josie Atkinson, a Greenbrier High School student, was named the winner in the state's 2nd Congressional District with her artwork titled "Midnight -- Up Close and Personal."

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock, who represents the district, posted on social media last month that he had lunch with Atkinson. The two posed for a picture with her winning artwork on display in Washington, D.C.

Dominique Palucis from County Line High School in Branch was the winner in the state's 4th Congressional District.

In Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, Shannon Smith of Flippin High School was selected as the winner of the district's art competition in the spring. The winning artwork is titled "Portrait of Many Colors."

Also on display in Washington is the winning artwork from Rachel Howald, who was the winner in the 1st Congressional District. A student at Mountain Home High School when she won, her drawing was titled "Anxious," and depicts a person covering their face with their hand.

Hutchinson plans

Maine, N.H. trip

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will travel to Portland, Maine, this week for the annual summer meeting of the National Governors Association, a bipartisan group of which he is the chairman.

The Republican will also be in New Hampshire on Wednesday and is scheduled to attend the "SIG SAUER Experience Ribbon Cutting Ceremony," according to a public schedule from his office.

On Thursday, Hutchinson will lead a discussion on his computer science education initiative, according to a schedule from the National Governors Association.

He is expected to attend other events on Friday, according to the schedule.

The visit to New Hampshire is expected to come weeks after Hutchinson, a potential presidential candidate, said he was "doing what is necessary to lay a foundation" for a 2024 campaign.

Westerman backs

bill targeting drugs

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs is throwing his support behind a bill aimed at deterring people who traffic narcotics.

The legislation, entitled the "Stop Pills That Kill Act," has bipartisan support.

Under the bill, the current punishments for having meth manufacturing paraphernalia would apply to paraphernalia for "making counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and methamphetamine," according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican sponsoring the bill.

Westerman of Hot Springs is co-sponsoring the legislation.

"We have seen too many tragedies in Arkansas and across the nation as a result of this deadly drug," he said in a written statement. "We must protect our communities and ensure those who are peddling this poison are met with the strongest deterrents possible."



