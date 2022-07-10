Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
June 27
Cyrena Cox and Billy Logan III, Little Rock, son.
July 1
Clay and Geri Bemberg, Little Rock, daughter.
July 2
Katty Ramirez, Little Rock, son.
Peyton and Ashley Thoillett, Little Rock, son.
Dasja Chisholm and Corvasea Cooney, Maumelle, son.
July 3
Brian and Ashley Irving, Little Rock, daughter.
July 5
Jacob and Faith Waddles, North Litttle Rock, son.
Salatiel and Jessica Velazquez-Martinez, Little Rock, son.
Daniel and Chanel Fuller, Little Rock, son.