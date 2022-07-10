Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

June 27

Cyrena Cox and Billy Logan III, Little Rock, son.

July 1

Clay and Geri Bemberg, Little Rock, daughter.

July 2

Katty Ramirez, Little Rock, son.

Peyton and Ashley Thoillett, Little Rock, son.

Dasja Chisholm and Corvasea Cooney, Maumelle, son.

July 3

Brian and Ashley Irving, Little Rock, daughter.

July 5

Jacob and Faith Waddles, North Litttle Rock, son.

Salatiel and Jessica Velazquez-Martinez, Little Rock, son.

Daniel and Chanel Fuller, Little Rock, son.