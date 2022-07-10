Bob Brown’s journey

It was quite the culture shock in August 1955 when Bob Brown moved to Arkansas. His father had been named Episcopal bishop of Arkansas, which meant a move from Richmond, Va., to a state he knew nothing about.

"We were beginning a new life, which was exciting yet daunting at the same time," Brown writes in a recently released book titled "All Rise: How Race, Religion and Politics Shaped My Career on the Arkansas Supreme Court."

"Driving through Memphis before the interstate highway system had been built was irksome. Traffic was heavy in the early morning hours, and stoplights abounded. Our pair of Chevrolets were not air conditioned, and my father was a pack-a-day Lucky Strike smoker. The tobacco, bumper-to-bumper traffic and oppressive heat combined to make my grand entrance into Arkansas akin to passing through the gates of hell.

"Only crossing the vast Mississippi River salvaged the situation. It was a glorious sight and unlike anything I had ever seen. Once on the Arkansas side of the river and with Memphis a dim memory, it was my time to drive.

"The two-lane U.S. Highway 70 was bracketed on each side by murky brown swamps filled with wild vegetation, tangled vines, scrub bushes, cypress knees, rotting oaks and an ample supply of water moccasins. The shoulders and abutting hillsides sloped perilously downward on either side to the swamps, which caused me to give full attention to the task at hand."

Welcome to Arkansas. Brown was only 14, but had been licensed in Virginia to drive with an adult.

"As I white-knuckled my way down the highway, two large trucks passed with open-air trailers crammed full of rambunctious, animated and sparsely clad men," he writes.

The Brown family had entered cotton country, and these men were on the way to chop cotton. After arriving in Little Rock, Brown was taken to the home of Jim Mitchell, whose father Will was a lawyer and chancellor for the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas. Among the things Brown saw that first day in Little Rock was the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

Brown writes: "'You'll never guess who lives there,' Jim said, turning to me from the front seat. 'Orval Faubus,' he intoned with a full hillbilly twang. Little did I realize that the man with the cornpone name would soon have a lasting effect on the world's perception of Arkansas and on my future as well. He would be a formidable political force and a racial fear monger throughout the South, and he would leave a stain on the state that has yet to be fully removed.

"For now, Little Rock was tranquil, and all seemed right in the Jim Crow world. Friends were quickly made, and I found that many were related by blood, like the Mitchells, the Cockrills, the Grobmyers, the Waits, the Tedfords and so forth. They all lived in a bubble called the Heights--short for the historic Pulaski Heights neighborhood--in proximity to the Country Club of Little Rock."

Brown attended junior high at Forest Heights, then entered Central High School as a sophomore. For now, he continued to live in a tranquil bubble.

"It was the year before integration, the Little Rock Nine and the invasion of the 101st Airborne Division sent in by President Eisenhower," Brown writes. "This meant it was the last year of segregation in one of the premier high schools in the South. Apart from a diverse student body, Central had it all. It was three grades of high school taught in a magnificent building with more than 2,000 students. It had a marching band and a football team that went undefeated.

"It also had a full-blown minstrel show with an interlocutor and four end men in blackface sponsored by the Key Club, which no one questioned out loud, and a performance of the football team dressed in tutus. Central's best students peppered the Ivy League schools. But then the bottom fell out."

By 1957, Brown was a student at newly opened Hall High School. The Central High School desegregation crisis soon would become the biggest news story in the world.

"My close friends and I were all engaged in the torture of Hall High's two-a-day football practices in August 1957 and were oblivious to everything but our soreness and fatigue," Brown writes. "Yet a few blocks away, a constitutional crisis of immense proportion was congealing with Faubus on one side and the U.S. Supreme Court and President Eisenhower on the other. That was like a different world to me."

Brown's father crafted a pastoral letter to Episcopalians in which he said he "abhorred" the violence at Central. He called for unity and urged Arkansans to follow the law.

"The business community, in particular, flinched at Dad's stand," Brown says. "The mothers of my friends, however, believed more in what Dad was trying to do. Some confidentially told me that. Again, I was proud of what Dad was doing and believed as bishop he should take a stand in favor of our common humanity. Undaunted, Dad next led a group of clergy, rabbis and ministers . . . in calling for a Day of Prayer."

The Oct. 12, 1957, Little Rock Day of Prayer received nationwide media attention. When Eisenhower invited the bishop to Washington, the elder Brown was called "the mystery bishop" by the media.

"Even close friends of my parents believed Dad was becoming too much of an activist on civil rights," Brown writes. "On the home front, harassing telephone calls afflicted my mother, and she learned to keep a whistle nearby to answer the sometimes-silent callers with a shrill response. It was a traumatic time."

In 1958, Bishop Robert R. Brown published a book on the desegregation crisis titled "Bigger Than Little Rock."

"Friends had advised him not to write it because it was seen as too liberal," Bob Brown writes. "He disagreed and forged ahead. The book was a relatively short account of the role of Little Rock churches and synagogues in attempting to heal the schism in Little Rock. . . . It received international acclaim."

Bob Brown was denied his senior year at Hall when high schools in Little Rock closed for the 1958-59 school year rather than integrate.

"The Lost Year, as it became known, was tragic for students of both races," Brown writes. "More than 3,665 of us lost our opportunity for a public education in Little Rock that year. Many had no place to go to high school and forfeited their diplomas. Others were farmed out to high schools around the state or sent outside the state to relatives' homes or boarding schools.

"I was lucky. Because of Dad's friendship with the Episcopal bishop of Texas, John Hines, I was given a free senior year education at St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin, Texas--a coeducational boarding school. Traveling to Austin with another Little Rock refugee, Howard Cockrill, we embarked on a unique educational experience in the mesquite-covered hills of Texas."

Brown attended college at the University of the South in Tennessee, an Episcopal school usually known simply as Sewanee. He went on to receive a master's degree in English and comparative literature from Columbia University in 1965 before attending the University of Virginia, where he earned his law degree in 1968.

Brown and his wife Charlotte, a Fordyce native, were married in 1966. Brown later became involved in politics, serving as a deputy prosecutor under Jim Guy Tucker and helping run Tucker's successful 1972 campaign for Arkansas attorney general. Brown was later a legal aide to Gov. Dale Bumpers. He followed Bumpers to Washington when Bumpers was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974.

Brown headed Tucker's office during Tucker's one term in the U.S. House from 1977-79. Following Tucker's loss in a 1978 race for the U.S. Senate, Brown began practicing law in Little Rock. Brown was elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1990 and served for 22 years, authoring some of the court's most significant opinions during that time. "All Rise" is a fascinating account of those years in politics and on the court.

"What's next for me?" writes Brown, now 81. "Probably dusting off that novel on my closet shelf."

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.