Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Luke K.O. Construction, 11921 Kanis Road, Little Rock, $2,550,000.

Luke K.O. Construction, 109 N. Chester St., Little Rock, $1,200,000.

East Harding, Inc., 717 S. State St., Little Rock, $778,200.

Sarah Bennings, 1600 S. Spring St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Redstone Constuction, 10825 Kanis Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

RPM Managment, 5320 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $97,742.

RESIDENTIAL

H. A. Custom Homes, 41 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $1,289,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, 90 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $980,000.

Cole Alberius, 3808 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $805,000.

B & D Homes, Inc., 205 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $675,000.

Keathley Construction, 23 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $475,000.

Common Ground Development, 614 E. 16th., Little Rock, $450,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 50 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $360,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 316 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $307,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 128 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $301,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 346 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $301,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 314 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $301,000.

Davis Construction, 88 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 318 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $291,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 53 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $280,000.

David Wong, 4909 Lee Ave., Little Rock, $250,000.

JHL Bldg., 2804 S. Harrison, Little Rock, $190,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 41 Scenic Blvd., Little Rock, $189,500.

Metro Builders, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $160,429.

Scott Green, 1224 W. 21st St., Little Rock, $114,000.

Sideco, Inc., 5 River Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $90,000.

Leticia Osorio Miranda, 3109 Alameda Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.