Business people

BANKING

Natalie Bartholomew has joined First Community Bank as community president in Rogers to lead expansion efforts in Northwest Arkansas.

Arvest Bank has named Erin Henderson and Gwen Holland vice presidents for the bank in northeast Arkansas and named Randy Southerland market manager for North Little Rock.

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mainstream Technologies has hired Steven James as a software developer.

BUSINESS

Lee Hogan, director of communications for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named editor of Conway Publications, Inc.

CONSULTING

CTEH, LLC has promoted Paul Nony, Ph.D., CIH, CSP, and Chase Selby to senior vice presidents.

MEDICAL

Marc Denton Stam, MD, recently returned to Baptist Health Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Center-Fort Smith. Dakota "Cody" Young, APRN, has also joined the practice.

Mike Perkins is now president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock.

Cody Walker is now president of Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.

Greg Crain now serves as president of the Central Region for Baptist Health.

Jay Quebedeaux is now president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia and Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County.

Mackenzie Clyburn has joined BHMC-Little Rock as associate vice president of hospital operations.

