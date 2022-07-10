Bystanders hit in police chases left with the bill

Cathy Staggs, her husband and brother-in-law pulled to the side of the road and waited for police to pass when they heard sirens and saw flashing blue lights coming up behind them in Siloam Springs just after midnight March 6.

Moments later, a speeding, uninsured driver fleeing Tontitown police crashed head-on into their Jeep.

"Through no fault of my own, my life has been disrupted. I was in this car crash, and my Jeep was totaled," said Staggs, who works in the business office at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "My husband, who was driving, all he got was a scratch on his elbow. It's amazing how it works out."

Staggs' leg was broken in three places. She has spent months recovering.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

Staggs' insurance paid for her medical care and rehab and replaced her Jeep. Cities and counties have only a limited responsibility to pay for collateral damage resulting from police pursuits, typically about $25,000.

"Everything you see just pretty much says you don't have any recourse against the cities for their police like that," Staggs said.

"You can't sue a police department or anything, and this guy that hit us was out on parole, he'd already been in trouble with the law," Staggs said. "He's supposed to go to court in Washington and in Benton County since it started in Tontitown and ended in Siloam. The guy had no insurance."

Tom Kieklak, an attorney who represents several smaller cities in Northwest Arkansas including Lowell, Elkins and West Fork, said the law makes it difficult for people who are injured or have property damage from a police pursuit to recover money from cities.

"Start off with the statutory immunity premise. If a city or county is immune from tort that means if they're involved, no matter who gets hurt, how or why -- not a shooting or something on purpose like using a car as a weapon -- there's no recovery," Kieklak said. "The exception is you've got to carry insurance, or some equivalent, to the minimum limits of Arkansas, $25,000 for property damage."

That means every city and county is liable for car wrecks up to the minimum limits required by Arkansas law, $25,000, but is not liable for anything else, Kieklak said. You can ask a city to pay for damage to your car up to the limits of their liability, but the city pays only if it chooses to.

Kieklak said some cities in the region do carry more than the minimum legal limits -- Fayetteville, for example.

"Chases are weird because they're not exactly car wrecks to the city because it's not the city car that hit somebody," Kieklak said. "If a city car hits somebody, then that's easy. You pay the limits."

Kieklak said an injured person could make a case to the Arkansas Claims Commission, if someone with the state such as a state trooper is involved in the incident; otherwise they have to take it up with the city or county.

"Cities and counties are both specifically empowered to act as their own claim commissions and pay claims that they would otherwise not have to pay," Kieklak said. "I believe the recent payment by Fayetteville to a homeowner who was flooded when a water main burst is permitted by that law."

Kieklak said the law can seem unfair when bystanders are injured.

"Basically, I think your judges, juries and the Supreme Court, they don't really like it when someone ends up with nothing after they get hurt badly," Kieklak said. "I think you have to start talking about whether the behavior was right. I don't like these chases; I hate them. Whenever I teach anything about police use of force, I always discourage chases. But, they are a reality, and sometimes they just have to happen."

John Wilkerson, general counsel with the Arkansas Municipal League, said he cannot recall the organization ever having a case where it paid a claim to an individual for a police chase in his 16 years there.

A NATIONAL PROBLEM

Geoffrey Alpert, professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, said national data on police pursuits is incomplete and under-reported at best.

"I always see the statistic that one person is gonna die every day so, somewhere over three sixty, four hundred, something like that. That's been fairly consistent," Alpert said. "Other than deaths, we really don't have good federal and national statistics, and there are only a few states that keep statewide statistics. With 18,000 departments, we just don't know."

Alpert has been conducting research on high-risk police activities for more than 30 years.

"The state police particularly have a record of getting involved in these crazy chases at ridiculously high speeds and even using PIT maneuvers at a hundred miles an hour," Alpert said of precision immobilization techniques. "They don't have the best reputation for pursuits."

PIT maneuvers involve law enforcement officers using their vehicles to strike the rear side of a fleeing car, causing it to spin and end the pursuit.

Alpert said accountability is needed.

"Public safety and liability are really the only reasons why people reform, and, if it's not a progressive chief, then it's just going to be liability," Alpert said.

A 2020 study by the National Institute of Justice found serious offenders were a minority of those who fled from police, and those who fled from the police in vehicles did so regardless of whether the police responded with a high-speed pursuit. The study findings also indicated most violators who fled from the police hadn't committed offenses for which they could be arrested and taken into custody.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics released in 2018 showed the United States recorded 7,090 deaths related to police pursuits for the 20-year period from 1996 through 2015. That's an average of 355 per year, or nearly one a day. Of those deaths, 88 were law enforcement officers, 4,637 were in the vehicle being chased, 2,088 were in a vehicle not involved and 277 were bystanders.

A CASE IN POINT

Luis Salinas was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol March 6 when a Tontitown police officer saw him cross the centerline on U.S. 412, according to police reports.

When the officer tried to stop Salinas near the Harmon Road intersection, Salinas hit the gas, heading west on U.S. 412 toward Siloam Springs. The pursuit reached speeds of 110 mph. Tontitown police called Siloam Springs police and asked them to deploy spike strips to disable Salinas' car.

Before police could put down the spike strips, Salinas arrived, still fleeing at 80 to 90 mph. He had almost hit one car in the westbound lanes that was yielding to the police cars, then he lost control, crossed the highway median and two lanes of eastbound highway before crashing into the front of the Staggs' Jeep Wrangler.

The force of the impact caused the Jeep to spin about 270 degrees and strike a third vehicle in Superior Chevrolet's car lot.

Salinas' license was suspended. There was no insurance on the car. Salinas also had a fairly extensive criminal record that included prior convictions for kidnapping and assault.

He also had a felony warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole. The original charges were manufacturing a controlled substance, kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had a second warrant out of Tontitown for a traffic offense.

"Granted, he did obviously have an issue," Staggs said. "But, I guess my whole thing was, I've driven Tontitown to Siloam a whole lot, could you not have the Siloam Springs police lay down strips sooner, before he ever hit the Siloam Springs city limits?"

"This happened March 6, and I was in the hospital for 12 days. Broken in three spots. I've got a rod that goes from my hip to my knee. When I came home, I had to modify my house to accommodate a wheelchair."

Staggs said she's thought about what happened a lot during the months of recovery.

"When I go back and I look at what started this whole mess, it's like this guy was driving left of center and this proceeded into a high-speed chase at 105 mph," Staggs said.

PURSUIT POLICIES VARY

Pursuit policies vary, but they're largely a judgment call based on the perceived risk.

Kenneth Albright, chief of police in Lincoln, said for his department's pursuit policy he borrowed liberally from the Washington County sheriff's office, where he served for years.

"Nobody starts from scratch, no reason to reinvent the wheel. Basically, you're not going to initiate a pursuit for something minor," Albright said.

He noted questions officers need to consider before deciding to pursue.

"Is the infraction something you would normally arrest somebody for? And, if he's allowed to continue on, is it going to lead to someone getting hurt or killed?"

Albright said Lincoln officers often know the person they're dealing with and where to find them, so it's safer to just pick them up later.

His department might average initiating one pursuit a year. More common is another department chasing someone toward Lincoln, whether it be Prairie Grove, Washington County or the State Police.

"That's part of the criteria, too. Just because somebody's chasing them, we've got our policies, too. We've got a limit on how many are going to be in it and is it justified," Albright said. "If we find out their reason for a stop was some teenage kid blew through a stop sign, well, you'll get them later. You don't take somebody to jail for running a stop sign. So, is it justified? If the answer is no, you're kind of done at that point."

The department uses spike strips to stop incoming pursuits when warranted, he said.

"You never want to have a flat, no-way, zero-pursuit policy," Albright said. "You use it sparingly and use your head and make a logical decision based on all of those factors."

In more populated areas, like Bentonville, police have more restrictions on when they pursue a suspect, according to Adam McInnis, public information officer.

"We're a highly populated area. There's always some type of event here in Bentonville. There's always traffic, bikes and pedestrians, so we want to ensure that everybody's safe, so we're not going to pursue for minor traffic violations where other cities might."

McInnis said the key factor is whether there is a danger to the public, like a highly intoxicated driver or a violent felon who could put somebody's life in danger.

"When we go to make a traffic stop, typically we're calling in the license plate before we turn on our blue lights, so we already have some identifiable information, and we can use that and do some research and figure out who's driving," McInnis said.

PREPARING FOR THE WORST

The Arkansas State Police have extensive policies and procedures in place regarding pursuits and troopers are trained annually in both pursuit procedures and precision immobilization techniques, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer.

"It is among the most dangerous functions that a law enforcement officer or an Arkansas State trooper might find themselves involved in," Sadler said of pursuits.

Sadler said a supervising trooper -- either a sergeant, lieutenant or captain -- is made aware of the circumstances of a pursuit almost instantaneously when the trooper decides to pursue, and the supervisor can call off the chase. But the trooper who initiated the pursuit also has the latitude to discontinue the pursuit at any time.

"That is something that each trooper has to make that judgment call on," Sadler said. "As the policy dictates, the trooper should be aware of the volume of traffic, the time of day, the environmental conditions, any road hazards, familiarity with the highway and the traffic at different times of the day."

An extensive post-mortem is done on every pursuit to learn and to reinforce good decisions and bad decisions that were made one-on-one with the trooper and as a whole across the department, Sadler said.

"We are seeing a spike in the number of felony pursuits in the last two years," Sadler said. "They were certainly on the rise and have somewhat leveled off, but they're still high compared to what they were five or 10 years ago."

In November 2021, the Arkansas State Police updated its policy on ramming vehicles to end pursuits as a result of a settlement with a woman who sued the agency over the practice.

The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Janice Nicole Harper, who was traveling on U.S. 67/167 in Pulaski County on July 9, 2020, when state Trooper Rodney K. Dunn attempted to make a traffic stop after observing her driving over the speed limit.

Dash camera video showed Harper slowing down and turning on her hazard lights while looking for a safe place to pull off the road, which had concrete barriers alongside the highway. Several minutes later, the trooper did a PIT maneuver, which resulted in Harper's vehicle crashing and coming to rest upside down.

State police reviewed the Harper incident and determined the use of force was improper.

Quick thinking by troopers can also protect motorists and bystanders in high-speed chases.

In December 2020, Trooper James Ray collided nearly head on with a fleeing driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 40. Neither the trooper nor the driver were hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

"It was a very sickening feeling because chasing somebody the right way on the roadway is already dangerous enough. Now you have a motorist, a fleeing subject, that's now going the wrong way on the interstate at the same speed as he was going the right way on the interstate," Ray said later.

"We can't just end it. We can't just back off and let this guy continue to go that way without trying to intervene at some point because if he continues, he could potentially kill someone."