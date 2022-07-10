Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Art league sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet July 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The league encourages members to bring paintings to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following month when members will vote on new work, according to a news release.

Beginning Today

Pine Bluff area grants available

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF) will accept grant applications July 10–Aug. 15. Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply online for Giving Tree grants through PBACF. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release. Organizations can apply at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Details: https://www.arcf.org/apply/nonprofits/ or call the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at (870) 850-7934.

Monday, July 11

Watson Chapel board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recruitment and retention plan, comprehensive school counseling plan, and staffing update, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, July 11

Bridge work to close Pickens road

Bridge maintenance to the Highway 159 Bridge over the Boeuf River requires temporary highway closure near Pickens, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.) Weather permitting, ARDOT crews will close Highway 159 between Highways 65 and 138 from July 11 through July 21. Message boards and signs will guide drivers through the available detour. Eastbound travelers will use Highway 65 to Highway 138. Westbound travelers will use Highway 138 to Highway 65, according to the news release.

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 12

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Wednesday, July 13

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 14

SBA region chief to visit Pine Bluff

Edward "Ted" James, the Region VI administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will present opening remarks and a welcome during the SBA Arkansas On the Trail to You event from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St. James will be joined by Edward Haddock, SBA Arkansas' district director, according to a news release. Registration for the free event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sba-arkansas-on-the-trail-to-you-july-14th-1000-am-central-time-tickets-332237670817?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Details: Arkansas_DO@sba.gov.

Beginning Thursday, July 14

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: Central Park and Taylor Association meets July 14 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Friday, July 15

Small business event set

The 2022 Southeast Arkansas Small Business Development Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 via Zoom. New or aspiring entrepreneurs, business and technical school students, apprentices, veterans, faith-based leaders, and community and economic development professionals are invited to attend the free session. The event will bring together approximately 20 organizations focused on equipping people with resources to start and grow their businesses. An in-person portion will be held at Dermott City Hall, according to a news release. Participants are invited to the "Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable" at 8:30 a.m. where they can network with local, regional, and statewide lenders. Quanika Jackson, chief executive officer for Platinum Investments Groups Inc., will deliver the luncheon address. The event is free, but registration is required at the Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, ext. 10, or online at https://bit.ly/3A3jaOn.