Club news: Bella Vista Garden Club makes donations

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writing group will meet at 4 p.m. July 12 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome to attend this group, promoting the love of letter writing and mail art.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Brainteasers

Bella Vista Brainteasers meets every month in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Due to a scheduling conflict, this month only, the group will meet at 3 p.m. July 13. All are welcome to attend. The group wishes to thank the Bella Vista Recycling for running the monthly packet.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. July 14 at Mermaids restaurant in Fayetteville. Jessica Phillips and Erin Farrah will talk about Ronald McDonald House. Lunch is $15. There is still a Zoom option for the meeting. Email the club for a link.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has announced the following scheduled meetings:

• July 11, 7 p.m. The speaker will be Ginny Vance, speaking on "Buying on the Internet."

• July 20, 1-4 p.m. The speaker will be Joel Ewing, speaking on "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive."

• July 27, 4-6 p.m. The speaker will be Justin Sell, speaking on "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2."

The club is also offering help clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on July 20 and Aug. 6.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Artisan Alliance

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website at www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday in south Bella Vista, behind Walgreens.

Information: wishingspringgallery.net or (479) 273-1798.