Collect and give back?

This must be a bizarro world. There is a particular state in this union in which the governor is considering giving money back to the people because the state collected too much money in taxes. We scarcely know where to begin.

P.J. O'Rourke once noted that the government gets more money than thugs in a protection racket, or even ex-wives of famous men in divorce settlements. Then this government always grows. So when a government takes in more money than expected, naturally the mere citizens expect that government to spend it all, and then some. Certainly that's what the federal government does.

Total receipts for the American government in Washington, D.C., will come close to $5 trillion this year, according to Politico. That is almost 20 percent higher than last year. But still, the government will run a deficit.

And in Arkansas . . . .

Asa Hutchinson says he's going to call a special session to cut taxes, probably sometime in August. Because the state reported a record general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion in the last fiscal year. According to this paper's story on the strange occurrence of financial responsibility and consideration of taxpayers: "Last month, Hutchinson signaled his support for accelerating the implementation of cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, based on the state's general revenue tax collections, projected surpluses and projections for future general revenue collections ... ."

Governor Hutchinson says other issues (school safety?) might be on the call, and money can be put into the state's savings account (which is what officials for the state call a "reserve fund") along with those tax cuts. And as far as a possible national recession around the corner, well, he says, that's yet another reason to cut taxes and fill up the state's savings account.

There may be even more items on the session's agenda, depending on whether the principals can agree to a consensus.

These inflationary days, when nickels cost 50 cents, it would be nice to get a little relief out here. Or a lot. And who knows, Arkansas might get some good press in the process, as other states look in this direction to see what we're doing right.

You know what else might gather some good press on the financial front? If Arkansas made a splash by granting a moratorium on any income taxes for five years to any new state resident. Those moving to Arkansas would not pay any state income taxes until after their fifth year in the state.

This would put Arkansas on a very competitive basis with other states for new residents--and not just border states. Imagine somebody in New Jersey or Vermont looking for a four-season state, and hearing that Arkansas would grant them five years with no income taxes to pay.

Since these people are not living or paying taxes here now, granting this exemption shouldn't cost Arkansas anything. And all those new residents will pay state sales tax and local property taxes, you know--all new revenue to our state and local governments. In addition, most retirees would move here with their savings accounts and open new deposits in local banks that could then loan money to stimulate even more economic growth.

Are there any other states that offer a temporary moratorium on income taxes? If so, we're not aware of them. Arkansas would have a unique program to try to boost economic development for the entire state, benefiting low income, middle income and, in fact, all Arkansans.

And top off the sales pitch with this: For a couple of years now, we've been in the business of lowering taxes for current residents.

Sounds like a heckuva attraction/enticement/bait. Let's do it.