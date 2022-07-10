Concordia kicks off 50th anniversary in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Concordia of Bella Vista kicked off its 50th anniversary June 30 with an event called "Tacos and Cheers, Here's to 50 Years."

There were tacos, chips and salsa, and margaritas, and plans for the 50th anniversary celebration were announced.

Concordia Assistant Executive Director Cindee Johnson compared Concordia to the root system of the trees in the Ozarks.

"We feel Concordia has been a stabilizing factor in Northwest Arkansas as a root system," she said. "I've never worked in (another) place where the team goes above and beyond."

Kara O'Connor of Roots Living, which recently took over management of Concordia, said, "The impression you get the minute you walk in the door, the warm welcome ... the staff are excited to be here. The residents are excited to live here. When Roots knew we had an opportunity to be a part of Concordia and their mission, we were thrilled."

Mayor Peter Christie was among those at the event. He said of Concordia, "It's remarkable to see how they continue to cater to the community and at the same time keep modern and keep thinking ahead. The staff seems to be very caring, and that's the way it should be, because the people here in Concordia were the movers and shakers of yesterday, and we must never diminish their contribution. They have wonderful events -- just a great organization."

Senior consultant Erin Hagar announced the events coming up the week of Nov. 14, when the organization's anniversary falls. The theme of the week is "Diamonds are Forever," and the motto is "Reinventing the golden years in senior living," she said.

On Nov. 14, "A History of Concordia, 50 Years and Beyond" will be presented at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. On Nov. 15, there will be a tiki lounge at Concordia Catered Living. On Nov. 16, there will be a ballroom dance class, and on Nov. 17 there will be an open house. On Nov. 18, Concordia will host its Diamonds are Forever Gala with dancing, live music and cocktails. Times for these events will be announced later.

Hagar said, "I think senior living in general is such a foreign concept for so many people, but I think Concordia sets the standard. I think people have a misconception, but when they get here, I think their lives are changed. They find purpose, they get connected with people their age. Their lives really do change."