Discussion continues on Bella Vista lot split

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Planning Commission continued its discussions on requests for a lot split and corresponding waiver while seeing one of four requests get removed from its list of new business items June 30 during its monthly work session held at the District Court Building.

The commission carried discussions over from its June 13 regular session involving a request to waive the street frontage requirements for new lots -- following a request for a lot split -- for a location near 12905 Miller Church Road. Both items were tabled during that regular session.

Diane Crabtree, through Ramsey Surveying, is requesting approval to split a lot into two lots and waive two subdivision requirements that would arise due to the split. The subject lot was previously included in a minor subdivision where the parent tract was split into five lots. The request calls for the subject lot, currently known as Tract 5, to be split into Tract 5A and Tract 5B. The latter tract would not directly abut a street as required, thus the waiver request that would include providing a large access easement.

The first issue on the new business list discussed by the commission was in reference to a property located along the northwest shoreline of Loch Lomond, south of Glasgow/Stonykirk in the Kincardine Subdivision. Applicant Carol Wilson is seeking approval of construction of a new dock to replace a recently demolished one while, at the same time, preserving the existing boathouse. The request seeks to basically allow two dock/dockside improvements instead of the allowed one.

Two of the remaining new business items involved lot split request and a waiver request for a location near Rothbury Drive.

The requests were made by applicant Dustin Higgins, who is asking approval to rebuild four city streets -- Rothbury Drive, McPherson Lane, Gardenstown Circle and Gardenstown Lane -- and to bring water utilities to this subdivision while seeking a waiver on the following drainage requirement: "The post-development peak rate of surface discharge must not exceed the existing rate of surface discharge for the one-year, two-year, five-year, 10-year, 25-year, 50-year, and 100-year, and 24-hour storms."

According to staff's notes, the four streets in question are currently mostly impassable by a regular vehicle. They have become overgrown with vegetation, trees and shrubs since their construction in 1994. In order to build single-family homes on these lots, classified as residential, the applicant must first make them accessible via street and provide water.

The notes also explain that the applicant is also dedicating a portion of Rothbury Drive to public city right-of-way via legal instrument and exhibit in order to make these lots all accessible through a continuous public street and that no property line change or subdivision is proposed at this time. This Gardenstown Subdivision was platted in 1985. Due to the constraints of the platted lines, the notes explain that drainage has been found difficult for the applicant to mitigate to current standards. They are noting the hardship as the previously platted property lines not providing enough space for detention ponds.

Staff made no recommendations on the matter at the time of the work session, pointing out that planning and engineering officials were needing more information from the applicant to determine a recommendation.

One item of new business that was withdrawn by the applicant, in this case Erik Lemmon, was a request to exceed the allowable size of a nonresidential accessory structure at 19 Eppington Lane by 787 square feet to construct a 1,507-square-foot RV garage with a bonus room on an adjacent lot where a portion of the primary dwelling lies.

Regulations specify the maximum building footprint area of the nonresidential accessory building on the same lot as the primary residence shall not exceed 720 square feet.

The items discussed in this work session will be considered for a vote in the regular session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at the District Court Building.