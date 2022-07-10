Driving instructor Thompson has taught 22,300 how to drive





Peggy Thompson has been driven almost her entire adult life.

Thompson started A-1 Thompson Driving School with her ex-husband, first running it alongside another school started by her in-laws in 1953 and later merging the two businesses. She ran it while raising four children, through divorce and remarriage. Over more than 40 years, she instructed more than 22,300 student drivers from the passenger seat of a car equipped with an extra brake.

"I retired a few years ago," says Thompson, 83. "I've really hated retirement, though. I just miss the people connection really, really bad."

Thompson spent the early part of the pandemic writing down stories about people she encountered through the school. Her book, "Behind the Wheel," was published in August 2021.

Thompson grew up on North Tyler Street in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood. Her dad owned a grocery store.

"We had it on Kavanaugh first and then on R Street and those men up there would have to go downtown to get their change, to make change for people during the week, and so my daddy and two other men started Pulaski Bank, where they could get their change for the day's work," she says.

Thompson was a cheerleader at Central High School.

"I graduated in 1958, when the [National Guard] troops came in," she says.

She went to the University of Arkansas for two years, withdrawing as the result of what she now recognizes as a learning disability and using her tuition money for a two-month trip to Europe.

She and her ex-husband lived for a while in Dallas, and she worked for a business that was along the parade route President John F. Kennedy took through Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.

"I wanted to see the bubble top they were going to put up on his car, but they didn't put it up," she says. "He was shot about the next block after I saw him."

Thompson was pregnant with her first child when she started answering the phones for her in-laws' driving school.

"My ex-husband was in dental school and then he dropped out, so we didn't have anything else to do," she says. "We started our own driving school and we were in competition with them. As they got older they quit and then my husband and I just took over the school."

Her ex-husband continued teaching high speed driving and safety techniques through the police department after their divorce, and she fell into place teaching new drivers.

She generally started driving lessons near Murray Lock and Dam where traffic was sparse, though routes differed depending on demographics.

"Back when I started, 40 or 50 years ago, the little ladies didn't drive. Their husbands did all the driving. When their husbands would die they wouldn't be able to get around, so we would teach them on their routes, so they could get to the beauty shop, the drug store, the grocery store," she says. "We would go over and over that route until they learned it and then they would become independent."

When her children were young, they sometimes tagged along during lessons.

"My daughter was having some allergy issues and was I scared for her to stay by herself so I put her in the back of the car while I was teaching and she would fall asleep," Thompson says.

Students often shared insights and personal information with her during their sessions.

"You're in the car, one-on-one, and they become your friends. You become close to some of them," she says.

One young man asked her opinion about whether he should tell his grandparents something about him they might find controversial, and a woman confided that she had spent time in the psychiatric ward.

She taught a teenage girl who had no arms but could maneuver the steering wheel using her right foot and the gas and brake with the left.

There wasn't a time when Thompson didn't feel safe.

"We never really had a serious wreck," Thompson says. "We got hit on a Sunday morning at 7 o'clock downtown, when a drunk man ran a red light, but the little girl who was driving with me was in a play that afternoon and she wasn't hurt or shook up."

Thompson's decision to retire came in a period of loss. Her son, Bennett Thompson, died suddenly after a heart attack at age 45. His death was followed by that of Thompson's father, Jim McKinnon, at 103.

"I had been to two funerals in four months," Thompson says. "I said, 'I just can't do this driving school anymore. Not right now.'"

She was remarried 25 years ago, to a firefighter, Bill Brown.

"If you know anything about firefighters, you know they can cook," she says. "He cooks all my meals. My oldest grandson just became a firefighter, too."

Thompson once had a license plate that read LRN2DRV, a nod to her profession, but she removed it after she discovered people she didn't know sometimes interpreted it as an insult on their own driving.

"I look back now and think, 'How did I run a business?'" Thompson says. "But, you know, I'm a people person, and I just did it."

If you know an interesting story about an Arkansan 70 or older, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





Peggy Thompson was a Key Club Sweetheart while she was a student at Little Rock Central High School. She graduated in 1958 and went on to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Thompson taught about 22,300 students to drive during her 40 years of running A-1 Thompson Driving School. “I just loved it,” she says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







